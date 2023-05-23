Mastering How to Unlock iPhone Without Passcode: Expert Tips and Tricks

Apple products are some of the most secure gadgets in the world. The state-of-the-art security protocols prevent hackers from unlocking your iPhone without your consent.

However, such rigidness may quickly backfire, making your iPhone disabled or locked. This could result in you being unable to enter your screen passcode to use the device.

However, there are still numerous solutions available online to learn how to unlock an iPhone without a passcode.

We’ll explore why you can’t access your iPhone using the passcode and how to access it without entering anything.

Let’s start!

Why Couldn’t You Use the iPhone Passcode?

The most common reason you cannot enter the iPhone passcode is that you might have forgotten it.

It can also happen if you purchased a used iPhone with the screen lock of the original owner enabled.

In addition, if you continue to enter the incorrect passcode 10 times, the device gets disabled, and you won’t be able to input it further.

The only way to access your device is by unlocking the screen passcode. This will result in data loss unless a backup is stored on iCloud or iTunes.

So, remember to ask the original owner of the iPhone about the screen lock, note down your own passcode someplace safe, and enable alternative methods like Face ID/Touch ID to avoid incidents or inconveniences like this from ever happening.

Unlock iPhone Without Passcode – Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker

Do not panic if you can not access your locked iPhone. You can still use the device without entering the passcode.

But how?

Simply employ the services of iPhone unlocking software called Unlockit iPhone screen unlocker, which offers 100% positive results.

It is simple to use and works on Windows and Mac computers without any hassle. The software supports all iOS versions, including the latest iOS 16.

Here are some of the key features offered by Unlockit iPhone:

Remove the iPhone passcode

Unlock disabled iPhone without iTunes

Bypass the MDM lock without data loss

Bypass Remote Management

Remove the Apple ID without password

Bypass Screen Time passcode

You can unlock your iPhone in just three steps without entering the passcode. We have listed them here:

Step 1: Run Unlockit iPhone

Once the software is downloaded, launch it on your desktop. On the Home Screen, click the Unlock Screen Passcode option.

Next, connect your locked iPhone to the computer. If the iPhone fails to recognize it, enter the device into Recovery Mode using the instructions listed on the program.

Step 2: Download the Firmware Package

Now, click the Path section to select where you want to download the firmware on the computer.

Also, verify the iPhone model and iOS version on the software interface. Finally, click Download.

Step 3: Unlock iPhone without Passcode

After downloading the firmware, click the Remove button to remove the passcode restrictions.

Now unplug your iPhone, restart it, and set up the new screen passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID.

Using iTunes

If you use a Windows PC or older macOS versions (before Catalina), you can utilize iTunes to unlock the iPhone without a passcode.

However, it is vital to remember that you may lose all your data in the process. In addition, entering the device into Recovery Mode is required. So, this solution is a bit technical!

The steps are as follows:

Run iTunes on your PC or Mac system. Shut down your iPhone, and connect it to the computer via a USB cable. Now, put it into Recovery Mode by applying the following techniques: Hold the Side button for iPhone 8 and newer versions until the device enters Recovery Mode. Press the Volume Down button for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus until the device enters Recovery Mode. Press the Home button for iPhone 6 and older versions until the Recovery Mode icon appears.

Now, click the Restore button on the iTunes interface to unlock the device. Once the process is done, unplug the iPhone, and set up new credentials.

Using Finder

In case your Mac is running on macOS Catalina or newer versions, then you can restore the iPhone without a passcode using Finder. The steps are pretty similar to the previous iTunes solution.

Check them out:

Open Finder on your Mac and simultaneously connect the iPhone via a USB cable. Now, put the device into Recovery Mode(follow the steps mentioned in the previous heading). On the Finder screen, click Restore, and follow the onscreen instructions to install the latest firmware on the locked device.

Via iCloud

Apple facilitates its users through the built-in iOS features to unlock the devices without the passcode. The same is the case with iCloud!

However it only works when the Find My and Location have been enabled on your device.

Simply follow the steps below to learn how to unlock the iPhone using your iCloud account: Visit the iCloud website, and enter your Apple ID and password to sign in. Now, click the Find My iPhone option from the list of features. Click Devices, and from the drop-down menu, select your locked iPhone. Tap the Erase iPhone option, and confirm the action by providing the Apple ID password.

With Find My App

You can enable the Find My app on another user’s iPhone to reset your locked iOS device. This method only takes a few minutes, but it only works if Find My is enabled on your device prior to it getting locked.

Check out the following steps:

Run the Find My app on any other iOS device. Enter your Apple ID credentials, and tap the Devices icon. Choose your disabled iPhone from the list, and tap Erase This Device. Now, provide the Apple ID password once again to confirm the resetting. Access your iPhone, and restart it to set up using the new screen lock. You can also restore the backup at that point.

FAQs

1. How to unlock iPhone without passcode and computer?

What if you do not have a PC/Mac at your disposal? Then what?

Well, you can still unlock the iPhone passcode without computer as long as your device is running on iOS 15.2 or newer.

Here are the steps:

Enter the incorrect passcode 5 times until the iPhone is unavailable or the iPhone Security Lockout notification appears on the screen. Now, on the bottom-right corner, tap Erase iPhone. Again, press Erase iPhone and enter your Apple ID password. That’s it!

However, this solution won’t work if the locked iPhone is not connected to WiFi or Cellular Data.

2. How to avoid forgetting the iPhone passcode?

Entering the wrong passcode, again and again, will disable your iPhone. So, taking a deep breath and focusing on remembering is crucial.

Once the device is disabled, the only way out is resetting it, and you’ll lose all data, especially if you haven’t created any backup on your iCloud account.

After resetting the device, note down your Apple ID credentials and the screen passcode someplace safe. In addition, set up other types of screen locks, such as Touch ID or Face ID.

3. What should I choose Unlockit iPhone screen unlocker?

Unlockit iPhone is perhaps the quickest and most efficient solution to restore a locked iPhone without the passcode.

No technical skill is required, and you do not have to enter the device into Recovery Mode without detailed guide or use iTunes, making it the ideal solution.

Moreover, the software offers a free trial and is compatible with Windows and Mac computers.

Conclusion

After reading this article and understanding how to unlock an iPhone without a passcode, we hope you are not panicking.

Just recollect your thoughts, and use effective methods like the Unlockit iPhone software to access your iOS device again.