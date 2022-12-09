Meet Temu: What Are the Values of the Newest Shopping App?

Temu is the newest challenger in the online shopping space, and is known for its high-quality merchandise at affordable prices. The platform gives shoppers access to wholesale pricing on 250+ product categories anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity.

Temu is part of the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group PDD Holdings, and shares in its sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities. Through this international supply network, Temu empowers its users with choice, quality, and flexibility in their online purchases.

The platform has vast experience in e-commerce as a member of the group’s e-commerce ecosystem. The global supply chain consists of over 11 million merchants serving close to 900 million customers worldwide. With this network behind it, Temu is able to bring a world-class assortment of merchandise to its customers.

Putting Consumers First

Customer satisfaction is at the heart of Temu’s operations. The platform delivers quality products and services to its consumers, and ensures customer satisfaction with after-sales customer care, delivery guarantees, real-time order tracking systems, and its Purchase Protection Policy.

Temu operates through a Next-Gen Manufacturing model, pioneered by PDD Holdings, which utilizes user engagement within the platform to gain insights on the current consumer trends. This is meant to help manufacturers develop in-trend hit products that consumers would enjoy, and bring more unique and interesting products into the market.

Prioritizing Inclusion and Diversity

Temu embraces the differences in each individual, and ensures that this value is intrinsic in the products and services that it offers. The platform lists products for consumers from all walks of life, and provides top-notch internationally sourced goods at wholesale prices without the usual restrictions on minimum purchases.

Consumers can shop more than 250 product categories on Temu. The platform is inclusive in sizing, offering more than just the standard small, medium, and large. Temu Curve+Plus offers plus-size options on fashionable clothing, while its Baby and Maternity category offers products for young children and mothers-to-be.

Pricing is one of the main selling points in Temu as the platform celebrates inclusion. Temu keeps costs low by utilizing the most sophisticated sourcing and logistics fulfillment processes. This allows Temu to offer quality products for every budget and circumstance.

Maintaining Integrity

Temu empowers both buyer and seller through its digital commerce platform. As an online marketplace, Temu opens its platform to suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes, and encourages small businesses to seek bigger markets through its platform.

Temu is also transparent about its operations, and promotes healthy and safe working environments for its employees, as well as the employees working with its partner manufacturers. Temu works closely with its suppliers to make sure they provide good working conditions to their employees.

Socially Responsible

Temu promises to offset the carbon emissions generated by international shipping. The platform places this promise on every product listing, making them a sustainable online shopping platform for consumers.

Users can shop with confidence knowing that Temu keeps up with its values. The platform is continuously improving to provide shoppers with a stress-free online experience. With Temu values, consumers can shop ethically and sustainably as they browse through products catered to everyone.

