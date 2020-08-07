Before you go ahead and download an Android emulator, you need to ensure that you have ample resources to use it on your PC. In other words, you need to check what the minimum system requirements are to install Android emulator for Windows 10.

How can you do that? Wherever you’re downloading the Android emulator from, you will find the minimum and recommended system requirements listed. In most cases, they are similar, which we’ll cover in this post. However, in some cases, it can differ.

Minimum System Requirements to Run Android Emulator Windows 10

Windows 10

For using an Android emulator, you’ll most likely need the 64-bit version of Windows 10. Most android emulators require this as a minimum and don’t work with 32-bit Windows.

Android Studio emulator used to work with both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, but it has recently depleted the 32-bit support. So now, even Android’s own emulator only works on 64-bit Windows.

Processor

Most android emulators require an Intel processor, but some also have support for AMD processors. The Intel processor should have support for Intel® VT-x, Intel® EM64T (Intel® 64), and Execute Disable (XD) Bit functionality.

Memory

You’ll need at least 2 GB RAM to use an Android emulator. For some emulators, the minimum memory requirement may be higher. It’s important to note that 2GB of disk storage would not make up for memory as that’s a requirement.

4 GB is recommended by most Android emulators, including Android Studio emulator. Even though 2 GB might meet the minimum, it will fail to deliver quality performance for the Android emulator, and you’ll face lags.

Storage

Every emulator has different storage requirements, but you should keep at least 1 GB in mind. You’ll need more of it once you start using the emulator and download all your games.

Games will also get stored on the hard drive, so make sure you have sufficient space. It’s always better to have more space than required.

Screen Resolution

Assuming you’re downloading an Android emulator for playing games, you would want a high-definition screen resolution. However, for most emulators, the minimum screen resolution is 1280 x 800 pixels. This is one of those things that can enhance the quality of graphics.

Graphics Driver

Make sure to update your graphics driver on Windows 10, as that’s recommended for using Android emulators. An old graphics driver may not fully support or optimize graphics for Android games.

Minimum System Requirements for Popular Android Emulators

Bluestacks

Bluestacks is the best Android emulator for gaming. It can provide a wholesome Android gaming experience right on your computer screen, provided you meet the minimum system requirements.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 or above (64-bit)

Processor: Intel or AMD

RAM: 2 GB

HDD: 5 GB

Up to date graphics driver

Admin user

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-core processor (PassMark score above 1000)

Graphics card: Intel, NVIDIA, or ATI (PassMark score above 750)

RAM: 8 GB or more

HDD or SDD: 5 GB or more

Hardware Virtualization Enabled

LDPLayer

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 or above (64-bit)

Processor: Intel or AMD

RAM: 4 GB

HDD: 5 GB

Up to date graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Enabled

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 7500 or equivalent

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB or more

HDD or SDD: 100 GB or more

Hardware Virtualization Enabled

Android Studio Emulator

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 or above (64-bit)

RAM: 4 GB

Disk Space: 2 GB

1280 x 800 screen resolution

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 or above (64-bit)

RAM: 8 GB

Disk Space: 4 GB

1280 x 800 screen resolution

Wrap Up

Meeting the minimum system requirements is necessary to install Android apps on PC. While the minimum requirements will allow you to install it, you better brace for some lag. For absolute best performance, go with the recommended requirements or better.

The good thing is most Windows 10 PCs today meet these minimum requirements, so you will not have to make hardware upgrades for simply downloading an Android emulator. Even if you have to, it will be worth it.