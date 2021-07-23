MockGo: The No-Jailbreak Way for iPhone Users to Change their GPS Location

There are instances when you’d want to change your iPhone’s map location, such as getting better matches on Tinder or showing off to friends on social media, but it’s impossible without the help of a tool.

Today we’re introducing a software called Foneazy MockGo, which allows you to change iPhone location without jailbreak. By itself you’ll be able to change your location without having to get up on your couch, but the addition of other useful features makes it a must-have.

What is Foneazy MockGo?

Available on Windows and Mac, MockGo is an app that works as a GPS location spoofer, which means you can change your iPhone’s location with a few clicks.

Going deeper, MockGo offers several spoofing features, such as the inclusion of a joystick, natural movement simulation options, the ability to customize your speed and set a loop and low detection rate. This means you can play location-based games such as Pokemon Go and more.

MockGo Features

When using MockGo you can use the on-screen joystick to move your location manually or automate it with either 2-spots, multi-spots or realistic mode.

Moving via joystick is really easy- you can move it left and your position will start moving left on the map. Putting it in neutral will make you ‘stop’ so you can take a photo or complete an action in a game. Alternatively, you can use your computer’s keyboard, particularly the WASD and the Up, Down Right and Left keys.

MockGo shines, however in natural movement mode. You can automate your movement by going to and from spots or even multiple spots. You can then set the speed from ‘walking’, which is 3.6km/h to ‘driving’, which is at 100km/h. Also, there are customization options like cycle times, pause and realistic mode, which automatically changes your speed from -30 to +30 percent every 5 seconds.

Realistic mode works without a hitch, and it’s hard not to believe that it’s being managed by a software. We tried it on Pokemon Go and didn’t encounter any issues throughout. The GPS spoof worked on social media posts on Snapchat and Facebook as well.

Lastly, you can save your route as GPX and import it in MockGo. This eliminates the hassle of mapping your route again every time you fire up the software.

How MockGo Works

We installed MockGo on a Mac computer and ran it without any issues. The interface is intuitive and included the joystick and the mapping option.

We then connected our iPhone to the computer via cable and waited for the device to be recognized. The map updated and showed our current location.

In our testing we moved the joystick for a few times, then set a location where we ‘walked’. Everything is seamless, and the Realistic Mode worked flawlessly.

We mapped a route with multiple points and set a number of times where we could walk around. This worked too and the software does a good job as advertised.

Should You Try MockGo?

Foneazy has made a one-of-a-kind software that stands on top of GPS location spoofer software out there.

The realistic mode is an excellent addition and serves as a safeguard against algorithms in apps and games that detect unnatural movement, particularly Pokemon Go.

You’ll love the manual and automatic movement mode and will surely gain a lot of use. When you don’t want your location known, simply use Foneazy. Best of all, you can change iPhone location without jailbreak!

