Most Affordable Streaming Services That Can Replace Netflix 222 million

This is the maximum number of a subscriber base that the streaming giant, Netflix had acquired till around last year. With the pandemic forcing people to stay in their homes, many people turned to ward Netflix as their primary source of entertainment.

But all of this started fading and the company not only faced subscriber loss (which it last experienced back in 2011), but also its stock plummeted by more than 50% and there are a number of reasons for this.

Netflix has raised its subscription prices in the last 2 years, combining this with the general economic stress that almost everyone faced during the pandemic, this has discouraged the subscribers from continuing their services.

More recently Netflix has announced launching a crackdown on account sharing. According to their stats, more than 100 million households share passwords with friends, family, and peers. As Netflix is experiencing a loss of subscribers they want to curb that loss of subscribers and revenue by stopping password sharing, believing that this will bring in more subscribers.

A combination of these reasons has forced people to leave Netflix and look for better options elsewhere. This is the reason why we have combined a list of some of the most affordable streaming services that can replace Netflix.

Also keep this in mind, the following Netflix alternatives might not be available everywhere around the world due to content distribution licensing and geo-restrictions. However, you can still access all of the mentioned streaming services from anywhere around the world with the help of a VPN by changing your IP address.

For example BBC iPlayer is only available in the UK. However, with the help of a VPN, you can watch BBC iPlayer shows in Canada, Australia, USA, or anywhere around the world.

Best Streaming Services You Can Consider To Replace Netflix

HBO Max

Price: $9.99 per month (with ads)

Screens: 3 simultaneous streams

Devices: PCs and Macs, Android, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, iOS, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Roku, Amazon Fire

When it comes to the library, HBO Max just has a bigger hand in the lot. Having the entire catalog of HBO, along with fan favorites like Friends, Rick and Morty, Lord of the Rings, and almost every Studio Ghibli film, it has made a name for itself.

Moreover, having exclusive DC Universe titles to its name, with new Warner Bros films being released on the platform, on the same day as theater releases and that too without any extra charges has given it an edge over other streaming platforms.

Hulu

Price: $7 per month (with ads)

Screens: 2 simultaneous streams

Devices: Chromecast, Samsung TV, LG TV, Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Roku, Xbox

Along with being one of the most popular services, Hulu provides access to some of the most popular shows from different networks. Furthermore, it has its own catalog of growing original shows like Handmaid’s Tale

Paramount Plus

Price: $5 per month (with ads)

Screens: 3 simultaneous streams

Devices: Vizio TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, LG TVs, Samsung TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation consoles, Roku, Xbox Consoles

Leaning on parent company ViacomCBS, Paramount Plus includes not only some of the most popular on-demand shows and movies but also incorporates sports and news which in other networks, you have to pay separately for.

The streaming platform’s value lies in the future with the new Star Trek series coming up, as well as in nostalgia with just about every Nickelodeon and Comedy Central stand-up special available.

Peacock TV

Price: Free (with ads)

Screens: 3 simultaneous streams

Devices: Xfinity, Roku, Apple TV, Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 & 5, iPad, iPhone, Chromecast, Xbox, Fire TV, Fire Tablet

With the base package being basically free, Peacock TV has made a name for covering live events, which include the Winter Olympics and this year’s Super Bowl. Moreover, it has over 13000 hours of shows, movies, news, and live sports. All the new releases by NBC will be aired exclusively on Peacock TV.

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free (with ads)

Screens: 4 simultaneous streams

Devices: Smart TVs, Game consoles e.g. Xbox and PlayStation, Set-top Boxes like Roku, Android, iOS

This one is our favorite because it’s absolutely free! And it has a ton of new shows and movies that they keep on updating in their content list. A product of BBC One, BBC iPlayer is a leading British entertainment streaming service.

From the new season of Peaky Blinders to Keeping up with the Khans, they are always updated with trending series and whatnot, and it will easily replace Netflix because it does not have any subscription cost, all you need is a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere around the world.