Music Platform Gemtracks Coming to Apple Store Soon

Music-industry marketplace and freelancing platform, Gemtracks will be releasing a new app into the Apple Store next month.

The platform is known for allowing anyone to become a recording artist by purchasing original beats from accomplished music producers, hiring session musicians to write the songs, booking recording studios to record vocals, and submitting the final songs to curators for promotion.

At the same time, the platform allows musicians to offer their services and become their own bosses.

The main thing that makes Gemtracks stand out from other freelancing platforms is that everything sold comes with the full copyright ownership. This means the artist won’t need to worry about paying royalties when their songs start making money.

“Creating an app for Gemtracks is something a lot of people have requested,” DJ Jesse Neo, the founder of Gemtracks said in a statement. “The good news is that the alpha version will be released soon, and will contain everything you can do on the website, but in the convenience of an app.”

The website currently boasts more than 10,000 registered members and gets more than 20,000 unique visitors each day. According to statistics posted on its website, more than 1,000 completed songs have been created from the platform.

With the new app, new artists will be able to find beats and record their vocals with their phones using an in-built digital audio workstation. Freelancers will be able to communicate with buyers using a state-of-the-art messaging system that features an option to create virtual contracts and make payments.

At the end, the purpose of the app is to allow easier collaboration between artists and producers no matter where they are in the world, and for songs to be released faster.

More information on the app can be found on the Gemtracks official website.