“My Headphone is Not Working in iPhone” Issue Resolved!

The headphones you use to play your favorite songs on your iPhone should always work normally. That’s the role of a headphone. However, some users have complained their headphones are not working with their iPhones. Not a typical situation that you will want, particularly when you prepare yourself to use the headphones. To help you overcome this challenge, we have prepared this guide. Whether you have the latest iPhone or an earlier model, there are some ways that you can try to overcome this issue. And that’s what we are going to focus on today. So, let’s get started.

Part 1: Common Reasons Why Your Headphone is Not Working with an iPhone

There can be many reasons why your headphones are giving you trouble and not letting you use them with your iPhone. Although this issue is not that common, it can undoubtedly arise. Here are some of the common reasons for your headphone not to work with the iPhone. Check if any one of them is true for you:

You have not cleaned the headphone jack for a long time, and it has accumulated dirt and dust.

You kept your iPhone in a place with moisture, and it has seeped inside the headphone jack.

You are using non-branded headphones, which has caused the headphone jack to get jammed.

Part 2: Solutions to Try to Resolve the Headphone Not Working in iPhone Problem

Method 1: Use StarzSoft Fixcon

If there is any system issue with your iPhone, it can also make the headphone not work with the iPhone. And in these kinds of situations, the recommended thing to do is use a reliable third-party iPhone repairing tool that will fix the problem efficiently. For example, you can try using StarzSoft Fixcon, which is capable of resolving more than 150 iPhone problems. Being a professional and one of the best iPhone tools, StarzSoft Fixcon is used by many.

You can download the iPhone repairing tool and start using it. There will be two repairing modes, one is standard and the second one is advanced. Use the one that will meet your requirements. Once the iPhone is repaired, now trying to use the headphone. To download StarzSoft Fixcon, visit the official website and download the Mac or Windows version.

Method 2: Restart Your iPhone

The most common solution for all kinds of errors is restarting your iPhone. When you restart your iPhone, it refreshes itself and resolves all the minute glitches your iPhone may be dealing with. So, based on the iPhone you are using, you can try one of the methods to restart your iPhone. There could be some temporary glitches in your iPhone, which could be causing the issue.

For iPhone 12, X, XR, XS, and 11 Models

Launch your iPhone and press the Volume key along with the side key. When you see the slider to power off the slider, you need to drag it and release the two keys. After the iPhone is shut down, let it rest for 30 seconds. Now, restart it.

For iPhone SE 2nd Generation, 6, 7, and 8

If you are using any of these iPhones, you will first have to press the side key. Next, you will see the Power Off Slider; simply drag it to turn off the computer. Let the device rest for a few seconds, then restart it.

For iPhone SE 1st Generation, 5, and Earlier Models

If you are using any of these models, please press the top key and when the Power Off Slider appears, let go of the Power key. Wait for a few seconds, and start your iPhone.

Method 3: Try Plugging in and Out the Headphone Multiple Times

Your iPhone may fail to recognize the headphone that you are trying to use. In this case, as well, the headphone will fail to play with the iPhone. After restarting the device, if the problem still persists, try to plug in your headphone and plug out multiple times. Ensure that all the background apps are closed. Try this a few times, and see if iPhone is able to identify the headphone you are trying to use. Normally, it should.

Method 4: Use Another Headphone

Even after plugging in and out the headphone, if your iPhone fails to recognize them, there could be some issues with the headphone and not with the iPhone. So, rather than using the same headphone and making it work, take another headphone and see if you can make it connect with the iPhone. If the new headphone is working, it means that the previous headphone has some issues. Try using the original headphone that has come with the iPhone rather than non-branded ones.

Method 5: Clean the Headphone Jack

As said, when the headphone jack is dirty and is not cleaned, it can cause your iPhone not to detect the headphone. If your iPhone has a case, please remove it. Now, take a toothpick and clean the headphone jack to remove all the accumulated dirt and dust. Ensure to clean it carefully and not put a lot of pressure because that can damage the headphone jack. Once done, plug in the headphone and see if it is working fine.

Method 6: Enable the Airplane Mode

Just like we asked you to restart your iPhone, another thing you can do is enabling the airplane mode to fix minor technical glitches, if there are any. To enable the airplane mode, you can follow either of the two methods that we have mentioned below:

First Method:

Launch your iPhone and swipe from the bottom. This will open the Control Center. Once you see the Airplane mood, touch it to enable it. Wait for roughly one to two minutes, then disable it.

Second Method:

Launch your iPhone and go to the Settings option. There, search for Airplane Mode. Toggle it to enable it. Wait for a few minutes and toggle it again to disable it.

Method 7: Change the Call Audio Routing

This is another smart trick that you can try to check if your iPhone can recognize your headphones or not. Here are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1: Launch your iPhone and click on the Settings option. Now, search for General and tap on that.

Step 2: Click on the Accessibility option and scroll down to the Call Audio Routing option. If the Call Audio Routing is Automatic, please select the Speaker option. Now, use a headphone and see if it is working or not.

If you are using the old iOS version, try to update the software and see if the issue still persists. When you run an iPhone on an older version, it sometimes makes some of the common apps malfunction. Hence, update the iOS, and then check if your headphone is working fine or not.

Through iPhone

Take your iPhone and click on the Settings option. Now, click on the General option and hit the Software Update option. Once you are there, click on the Install Now option.

Through iTunes

Take your iPhone and connect it to the computer that has iTunes. Let iTunes recognize your iPhone. Now, click on the Summary option, and click on the Check for Update option. If there is an update available, click on it.

Method 9: Reset All Settings

Another thing that you can do is trying to reset all the settings of your iPhone. This will bring your iPhone back to its default setting and let it work normally. However, do remember that this step will erase all the data from your device; hence, ensure to create a backup.

To restart, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch your iPhone and hit the Settings option.

Step 2: Once you open the Settings page, please click on the General option. Now, click on the Reset option.

Step 3: When you see the Reset All Settings option, click on it.

If nothing works and you have tried every step, the final solution you are left with is contacting the customer support of Apple and letting them know about the issue. You might have to drop your iPhone at the nearest Apple Store, but once the technicians check what’s causing the problem, your iPhone will be fixed.

Conclusion

So, these are the ways to fix the headphones not working with the iPhone issue. After trying the methods, we hope you will be able to fix the problem and use the headphone normally. Also, don’t forget to download StarzSoft Fixcon because this professional tool can fix more than 150 problems, including the headphone not working issue.