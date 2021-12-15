Nano Hearing Aid Review: The Best OTC Hearing Aid Manufacturer

Nano hearing aids provide some of the most affordable hearing OTC hearing devices for their users. Most of these hearing aids don’t require you to get a prescription to purchase them.

Moreover, the OTC hearing devices manufactured by Nano Hearing Aids are very convenient for users and are also considered to be one of the best on the market. You can also seek advice from their specialists or providers to get the best device for your hearing problems.

The following article will provide all the information regarding Nano Hearing Aids reviews and we will take a look at what makes it convenient to users.

A Brief Introduction of Nano Hearing Devices

Nano Hearing Aids are new hearing aids manufacturers. They started in 2017 in Minnesota.

Moreover, Nano Hearing Aids have an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot. Also, around 92% of users awarded this company with a rating of 5 stars.

Most of the positive reviewers frequently mention the hearing devices to be of high quality. However, the negative reviews often mention issues with the refunding policies and returns.

Later, this problem was also resolved, and now Nano Hearing Aids are easily ranked as one of the best service providers and as one the best quality hearing devices in the market today.

What Makes Nano Hearing Aids Special?

According to Nano, they aim to “cut down the middleman,” meaning you don’t need to go through a check-up from an audiologist or doctor when purchasing from Nano. This is one of the reasons why the hearing aids’ costs are so reasonable.

Moreover, Nano even advertises themselves as providing OTC (Over-the-counter) hearing devices, but the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) only regulates those hearing devices that require a prescription.

Yet, there have been very few complaints regarding the quality of Nano Hearing Devices. Users have also been delighted with the durability and performance of Nano’s hearing devices.

Nano Hearing Aids Services and Products Reviews

According to Nano, they ship to all 50 states in the United States. Moreover, all their hearing devices come with the offer of “buy one get one free.”

Below are some of the list of Nano’s hearing devices and their features:

1. Nano CIC Recharge

The Nano CIC (Completely-in-Canal) Recharge is very discreet and, as the name states, fits almost entirely within the ear canal.

The manufacturer of this device will provide four earbud sizes to fit different ear shapes. However, if none of the earbuds fit properly, Nano recommends contacting them, and they will send more differently sized earbuds for trial.

Below are some of the extra features of the Nano CIC Recharge:

Includes a very fast charging base

Digital Sound-Processing noise cancellation technology

6 kinds of different plugs in order to tailor-fit your ears

Customizable volume controls

On top of being an excellent hearing aid device, one of the best things about this particular unit is the fact that it is rechargeable. The fast charging base that is included in the package makes this a very portable device. On top of the fact that it is discrete and portable, this incredible hearing aid can be yours for a fraction of the cost of other hearing aids with similar features.

2. Nano X2 Rechargeable

Another behind-the-ear type is the Nano X2 Rechargeable. Its batteries are rechargeable and can easily last for 16 hours on a single full charge.

Moreover, customers will also get a portable charging case with the purchase of this device.

Below are some of the Nano X2 Rechargeable features that can really come in handy:

Basic volume controls

Four different earbud sizes

User manual

Four frequency control settings

Automatic noise reduction option

An audible “battery low” alert

Portable charging base

It only takes 3 hours to get fully charged

One of the most basic facts about hearing loss and hearing aids is that the more discreet versions of hearing aids are not able to provide adequate assistance to those with more severe hearing loss. This is where the BTE versions of the hearing aids come in.

The Nano X2 rechargeable is a device that really packs a lot of punch. It is powerful enough to be able to provide relief to people with all levels of hearing impairment. That and the fact this is a portable hearing aid device means that you will be able to travel long distances without having to worry about the batteries of the device.

3. Nano Sigma

The Nano Sigma model has Bluetooth connectivity and can be controlled by the Nano app on the user’s smartphone. This model has a behind-the-ear placement.

Also, the app operates by providing a hearing test. This test will determine which frequency settings should be used for both of your ears and your aids will be programmed based on the test. The hearing aids will then be able to do this automatically.

The extra features of the Nano Sigma include the following:

Four different earbud sizes to ensure a secure fit, especially for those who wear glasses

A directional microphone

Noise reduction technology

A user manual

A Six-month supply of batteries

Another one of the best-selling products that Nano Hearing Aids has is its sigma line of hearing aids. This has Bluetooth connectivity which is a very desired feature among people who use hearing aids.

This hearing aid is really good for those people who are tech-savvy and are into customizing their devices according to their own individual needs. Smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth opens up a whole new world of possibilities.

Policies

Nano does not accept payment in the form of insurance for its product. Instead, they have payment options that allow for monthly payments.

Even all Nano products come with a 45-day money-back guarantee. So, a customer can test the hearing device and then can return it for a full refund if they are unsatisfied.

However, they suggest that customers should try out their hearing aids for at least 21 days before making a purchase.

All Nano products include a manufacturer guarantee of one year. During this time, Nano will replace any damaged parts and repair the hearing devices if necessary.

Types of Nano Hearing Devices Available and When to Choose Which

Hearing devices are those small electronic devices that can aid you (not cure you) from mild or moderate hearing impairment.

There are five primary types of hearing devices available. All these categories of hearing devices can be found in analog and digital models.

1. Behind-the-Ear (BTE)

With BTE hearing devices, the hard plastic case contains all the electronics that sit behind your ear, with a small wire connecting to the plastic earmold that easily fits inside the outer ear.

Even the speaker and the microphone are placed in the earmold. So, the sound travels from the device’s microphone to the electronics and then back to the speaker.

BTE hearing devices are suitable for people of all ages who suffer from mild or moderate hearing impairment. As mentioned earlier, one of the best BTE devices is offered by Nano Hearing Aids. The Nano Sigma is a very good example of a BTE device done properly. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

However, one setback of this type of hearing device is that it might feel bulky to some users.

2. CIC (Completely in the Canal) Hearing Aids

These kinds of hearing devices are compatible enough to fit entirely or partially inside your ear canals.

Moreover, patients tend to love this kind of hearing device as it’s not at all visible, so it would be tough for anyone to say whether you are wearing any hearing aids or not.

However, one of the significant setbacks of this device is that it’s pretty small in size. In fact, it can sometimes be a challenge to adjust to this type of hearing aid.

Nano’s Sigma range of products is an excellent example of CIC hearing aids that are not too expensive but of extremely high quality. As mentioned above, the Nano Sigma hearing aids are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity.

This means that a lot of the functions and features of this device can be controlled via your smartphone. This is a very desirable feature to have in your hearing aid.

How to Know Which Hearing Device is the Best for You?

Choosing a hearing aid needs to be based on the degree of the patient’s hearing loss. However, most hearing aids are suitable for most types of hearing loss.

An audiologist can advise you on where to get the most suitable hearing aid for your needs.

When selecting a hearing aid, make sure you go through the following factors:

The particular kind of features you need for your hearing impairment

The appearance of the device

The cost of the hearing aid

The warranty of the device

The technological quality being used

Keeping these few points in mind can help you to get the best kind of hearing device.

One of the best parts about getting hearing aids from Nano is the ability to get one without the need for a prescription. Nano has its own trained and highly skilled set of audiologists who can help you out when you get one of their devices.

This will not only save you a lot of time but it will also mean that you won’t have to pay anything extra for help from a professional audiologist.

Bottom Line

Nano is an online, affordable provider of OTC hearing aids. This means that you don’t need any prescription to purchase any of their hearing devices.

The devices that they supply are of excellent quality and are even very affordable. Moreover, they have different categories of hearing devices that are suitable for most types of hearing impairments.

On top of that, it’s always recommended that you consult with an expert or an audiologist regarding your hearing issues before purchasing any hearing devices. Nano will be able to help you out with that as well.