Need To Combine PDFs? Use An Online Tool To Merge Them Together

Portable Document Format or PDF is a standard format used in workplaces, schools, and other institutions, such as government offices and law firms. They’re widely popular as they’re user-friendly, presentable, and easily accessible through various devices.

Creating a PDF file is a similar process as with other formats. To make one, you must start with a blank document and save it as a PDF file. However, it’s also possible to transform files in other forms, such as JPG or Word, into PDF.

Also, there’s an option to merge individual PDF files into a single document, which can be highly useful in many situations. For instance, you can prepare a multi-chapter report comprised of image and text files. Instead of printing, scanning, and saving files as PDFs, you can convert electronic files into this format and use them to make a cohesive and polished document.

Creating and merging PDFs allows you to prepare multiple documents without wasting paper. The United States Environmental Protection Agency or EPA mentioned in a 2018 analysis that paper materials largely contributed to municipal solid waste.

Knowing how much paperwork is involved in running a business, switching to digital files and optimizing online resources would be an excellent way to help protect the environment while boosting your workplace efficiency.

This article further discusses merging PDF files and how to use an online converter for this purpose. Continue reading to learn more.

Why Merge PDFs?

1. To improve efficiency in collaborative work

Prodoscore, a company specializing in employee productivity measurement, reported a 47% increase in productivity in a 2020 research attributed to the switch in remote work setup. With the right tools, such as PDF merging software, you can also help your remote team boost their productivity.

Suppose your remote team must submit a report through a collaborative effort. You can collect all the electronic documents from team members or departments and merge them to create a single copy for your report.

Your team members can use different file formats, which you can then convert to PDF documents and merge. In case of any errors or changes, you can also return to the separate files and make adjustments as needed.

An online PDF conversion and merging tool can help you improve efficiency in collaborative work. To give you a better idea about online converters, here’s a video you can watch:

2. To allow effective document management

Does your organization have a substantial amount of current or archived electronic files that need to be compiled or organized? If so, you may find merging some files helpful for better organization. Collecting documents by category can prevent misplacing or losing important files and information. It’s also a lot easier to locate and access well-organized files.

3. To boost document security

Keeping track of all the paperwork may be challenging if you regularly handle legal or financial documents such as tax forms. In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service or IRS started using PDFs to create tax forms in 1996, which is ideal since keeping data secure with traditional documentation may be challenging.

However, losing a digital file or a copy may pose risks, especially if the documents contain sensitive or confidential information. By merging essential documents of the same category, it’ll be easier for you to put them in one place and ensure that they’re kept secure and private.

Besides the examples mentioned, there are many other benefits to merging PDFs, which is why it can be considered a capability worthy of investment.

How to merge PDF files using an online tool

One of the quickest ways to merge individual files and create a single PDF file is to use an online conversion and merging tool. This tool is commonly offered by companies specializing in document processing technology and services, and you may find several options you can consider on the web.

Many PDF conversion and merging tools are available for a short or long-term paid subscription, which gives users access to various functions. To optimize your investment in PDF software, you’ll need to consider the parts you’ll frequently need in document processing and see if they’re available in the product. Then, you can select a subscription mode that best suits your organizational requirements.

Most PDF merging tools are easy to use, with straightforward instructions incorporated into the application. Here are some of the basic steps for merging PDF files:

1. Collect the files you need

The first step in merging PDF files is collecting all the documents you need, including those in other formats apart from PDF. To streamline your merging process, you can opt to compile your documents by file type. For instance, you can put images or JPGs in a separate folder to make your document organization easier to manage. After you’ve collected all your JPGs, you can proceed with the Word format files and continue until all the files are compiled accordingly.

2. Convert all non-pdf files to PDF

Once you have compiled all the files you need, you can proceed to convert documents into non-PDF formats. To do so, open your PDF software, upload the file you want to convert, use the Convert function in the application, and download the converted file once ready.

Depending on the software or application you’re using, you may have the option to convert files by batch, which can help you save time and effort. Check if your online tool has this capability and see how you can best optimize it to improve your document handling efficiency.

Repeat this process until all the files you need are in PDF format.

3. Arrange the files accordingly

Before you begin the merging process, you’ll need to arrange your files according to how they should appear in your single PDF document. This step is vital as missing a file or putting items in incorrect order may require you to repeat the process from the beginning, which can be time-consuming and tedious.

4. Merge the files

Once you’ve arranged your files, upload them into the software in their proper arrangement. If you’ve uploaded documents incorrectly, you can use the Rearrange functions in the application to fix the lineup. Then, click the Merge button to start the process and wait for a notification that it’s completed and that the newly created file is ready for download.

After you’ve downloaded the merged PDF file, you can proceed to save it on your computer or to a storage device.

Conclusion

Merging PDF files can help you boost efficiency in document processing and management. You can also use this capability to improve the quality of your reports and work collaborations. Investing in PDF merging tools or software that you can use for the long term for your file management and documentation needs can be considered wise.