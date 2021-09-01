Netflix VS other Streaming Apps. Which is better & Why?

The decision to choose a streaming app can be challenging with so many possibilities. When looking for the best streaming hub, it’s important to decide what features you are looking for. Packages, video quality, user interface, and content selections all affect your streaming experience.

We can understand that the war between streaming giants to become the best has affected streamers all across the globe. With so many options, selecting the best streaming service has become difficult, but we have a solution.

Comparing the streaming service based on content selection, plans, global presence, and streaming experience can help you decide where you want to invest your time and hard-earned money.

So, if you were thinking about quitting Disney Plus or searching for the answer to how to cancel Netflix whether you’ve subscribed it, we are here to help you make the final decision based on hard facts.

1. Content Selection

When it comes to the availability of the content, there is no doubt that Netflix is ruling over the streaming industry with 15,000 titles. Compared to Netflix, Disney Plus offers 7,500 titles, while Prime Video boasts 2,100 shows and an extended selection of movies.

As these platforms are considered the giants of the streaming industry, there is no denying that Netflix is the king of content when it comes to content selection.

As the content library is different for every region, the total title count is even more extensive. However, with the help of a premium VPN service, a user can unlock unlimited content on Netflix.

2. Plan & Pricing

The monthly plan of Disney Plus costs the US users approximately USD7.99 with the option of a yearly subscription at USD 79.99 per year. Though Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are available for USD 8.99 monthly fee, Netflix has an edge to enjoy the service on four devices simultaneously.

Packages and pricing plans might assist you in determining your budget and determining which streaming services are worth your money. Also, check out the payment options that include the features you’ll be using.

One of the benefits of a Netflix subscription is the ability to customize your package. Unlike other streaming services, Netflix has three distinct options from which you can choose the one that best meets your needs. In addition, you can select the basic, standard, or premium package based on your preference.

3. Service Availability

When it comes to the best streaming service, the availability of the service in foreign countries becomes crucial. Imagine you have downloaded your favorite show to enjoy at an exotic location. Then, when you want to get back to it, the whole library is different.

Such scenarios can make you hate the service and ruin your plans. This is why a streamer needs to select a service that operates in the majority of the countries.

Netflix currently provides streaming services in over 190 countries, while Prime Video is available in 200 countries. In addition, you can enjoy the nostalgic content of Disney Plus in 36 countries.

4. Streaming Quality

Disney Plus offers HD and HRD resolution. Amazon Prime Video additionally offers Ultra HD resolution, while Netflix offers SD, HD, and 4K depending on the payment package selected by the user.

The quality of the video also depends on the internet speed in your region, so you need to select the package with video quality that is compatible with your internet’s speed.

5. Free Trials

You have the right to know what you’re getting into if you’re making a critical decision involving payments and credit card information. Free trials are widely regarded as the most efficient way to evaluate the features of streaming services.

Disney Plus has a 7-day free trial, Netflix has a 30-day free trial, and Prime Video has a 30-day free trial. You can cancel your subscription and not be charged if you don’t like the service or don’t want to use it for whatever reason.

Thirty days is plenty of time to familiarize yourself with the libraries, review the content, and put the user interface to the test. We recommend testing what a service has to offer before committing to it.

Final Verdict

We can agree that selecting a streaming service is pretty difficult. However, the factors mentioned above prove that Netflix is rung over the streaming industry.

Though other streaming services are trying to challenge Netflix’s throne, we don’t see it happening soon. Based on the evidence and general popularity of the service, there is no doubt that you can do better than Netflix.

If you are interested in accessing unlimited content with zero buffering and best video quality, Netflix provide you with the smoothest streaming experience. Enjoy the free trial, get addicted to new shows, and then finalize your decision.