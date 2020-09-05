New Smart Fit Band SmartWatch is Apple iPhone and iOS Compatible

The all new Smart Fit Band by T1 is a lightweight, fully functional fitness band that tracks all your movements and gives you real-time stats. The T1 Tact Watch SFB is an apple compatible, iOs smartwatch that you can use with your favorite fitness and health apps. This is the second release from the T1TW brand, their first being a major success thanks to viral videos and facebook sharing.

A thin, lightweight silicone band wraps around your wrist and stays put during the most grueling workouts. The SFB is one of the few smartwatches compatible with apple iphone that lets you measure your heart rate during an intense workout, or analyze your sleep patterns. It even displays incoming calls, messages, emails, and social media activity. This watch does it all with style.

Technology for a New Age

With the ongoing pandemic, many people have finally understood their health is a priority. In times of such drastic change, we need a tool that can stand up to new challenges, without breaking the bank. The Smart Fit Band does just that. It features all the apps, sensor data, and durability that we need in a modern smartwatch.

A tough built-in computer can quickly download a complete analysis of all your activities into any iOS app of your choice. The SFB is the perfect companion for climbing, running, biking, or even just a stroll around town. The integrated pedometer is the best of its kind for wearable technology, and animated visuals make reading the stats a breeze. Did we mention this thing is stylish? Choose from three timeless colors: black, blue, and red.

An Ultra Functional Fitness Band

The Smart Fit Band is designed to go with you wherever the next adventure is, whether that means a sweaty workout at the gym, or an expedition in remote wilderness. It’s compatibility with smartphones and apps makes it a great smartwatch for iphone and iOs devices.

The SFB features an Si1182 ECG sensor that picks up electrical signals from your wrist. This means you can test your blood oxygen and heart rate variability (HRV) realistically. Afterward, you can easily transfer this data to an app on your smartphone and record your activity. Also included with this band are ECG test parts to place on your chest and further record your output levels.

Hi-End Sensors

One of the most interesting features of the Smart Fit Band are the integrated sensors that let you take your stats in real-time. The blood oxygen sensor works by shining a light over your tissue and reading the blood levels in that area. The SFB can automatically detect heart rate every minute, blood pressure every 5 minutes, and blood oxygen every 10 minutes. Combined with the heart rate sensor also featured on this watch, you’ll have everything you need to know if you should turn up the heat, or slow it down.

One lesser known use of the heart rate sensor is to automatically analyze sleep quality. The SFB picks up your heart rate while you sleep so you can check your overall sleep histogram when you wake up. Abnormalities in sleep will typically show up with fluctuations in heart rate which can be caused by stress or illness.

A USB charging port makes charging a breeze, and straps come in three distinct colors: red, black, and blue. All these features and more make the Smart Fit Band the best budget smartwatch for iphone and iOs devices. Simply charge it, strap it in, and connect it to your apps.

Here’s the full list of build specs on the Smart Fit Band:

Screen; 1.14 inch color screen

Size: 47.5x22x256mm

Material: silicone, plastic, metal

Weight: 26 grams

Chipset: Nordic 52832

Compatibility: Android 4.4 or iOs 8.0 or Above

A Budget-Friendly Smart Fit Band

Most high-end smartwatches nowadays can start at $400 and get pricier depending on which accessories you add. However, the Smart Fit Band does everything those more expensive watches can do, for a much lower price. Currently, the SFB is listed on the official T1 Tact Watch website with a discount price of $84.99 compared to its original $99.99 price tag. T1 also offers a 12% discount at checkout when you purchase more than one.

When you’re shopping for smartwatches, you should know that many are priced higher because of the marketing that goes into selling them. This means the ads you see online and on billboards, and the price of the watches themselves have to cover this elevated cost. But the Smart Fit Band doesn’t go this route. Instead, it has risen to popularity purely based on word-of-mouth advertising from satisfied customers.

A Strong Competitor

To demonstrate that the Smart Fit Band is a strong competitor with the iwatch, we’ll take a look at all the functions it offers:

Next-Text Notifications

New Call Notifications

Electronic Movement

Pedometer

IP67 Waterproof Rating

Bluetooth

Touch Control

Multi-Clock Alarm

Si1182 ECG Electrodes (includes chest test parts)

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

USB Charging port

Three color straps for choice: Red, Blue, and Black

You can also check official T1 social media pages to get more information on all their latest products, customer reviews, and product videos. Particularly and due to the popularity of T1 watches, there are many fakes on the market posing as the real thing. T1 does a great job of telling new customers what to look for when purchasing an authentic T1 Tact Watch or Smart Fit Band. These watches even come with a certificate of authenticity. Their YouTube channel also demonstrates field tests that prove their watches are indestructible and is a great reference.

The highly functional Smart Fit Band is a great smartwatch for iphone and iOs devices that can pair with any app. Don’t let its budget-friendly price fool you, the SFB is on par with the best smartwatches compatible with apple iphone and android software. Use it to track your workouts and take it along on longer expeditions, this fit band can take it.