New technologies in the education system

Modern technologies in education make it possible to obtain knowledge remotely, in a more complete volume, and with less time and money. There are new ways of interaction between the teacher and the student. When choosing an educational institution, the emphasis shifted to the quality of education, rather than proximity to the place of residence.

The impact of information technology on education

The Internet has made adjustments to education. The changes affected both teaching methods and approach to the organization of the educational process.

The education system is undergoing a stage of merging with the global information space. This allows you to use modern methods of studying the material, which become more comfortable and accessible.

Technical devices (computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.) are the basis of the modernization process in the education system. With their help, you can study the material qualitatively without reference to the place of study.

Distance technologies in education allow students and teachers to interact, regardless of their place of residence. It can be done through:

webinars;

online meetings in messengers and services;

practice in modern computer rooms;

access to personal accounts on special websites and so on.

Traditional ways of learning are focused on the mechanical memorization of information. At the same time, the convenience of staying in the study room is not taken into account. As a result, information is transmitted in a standard way, without affecting multimedia and other ways of interacting with students. E-education and information technologies make it possible to expand people’s learning opportunities.

Studying online allows you to quickly find up-to-date information on the topic being studied. If learning with the help of computers and other devices takes place in a modern classroom, students can gain knowledge in more comfortable conditions.

Instead of outdated textbooks, an updated database is used. Also, a convenient information environment is created for distance learning, including modern computers, interactive whiteboards, and so on.

If e-learning is possible from home, students can gain knowledge without visiting classrooms. This also affects the quality of assimilation of the material. Classes at home are great for people who have problems with socialization.

The impact of technology on education

Industrial projects were actively developing until 1970:

aviation;

nuclear power industry;

space industry;

Hydroelectric power plants, nuclear power plants, and so on.

In subsequent years, the emphasis began to shift in the field of electronics, microelectronics, information carriers, information transmitters, and other areas.

Now technology and information serve as the foundation for the study of sciences, the establishment of production, and the improvement of life. The influence of modern technologies on education has proved crucial for its dissemination. This has led to the fact that it is not the information itself that is valued, but the ability to find it.

The importance of knowledge of computer programs, systems, and services has also increased.

For example, 50 years ago, a drawing had to be created using hand tools and their knowledge. Now the knowledge of programs and technical devices is required. The use of modern systems has made it possible to minimize the probability of error and the human factor.

Modern information technologies have made it possible to give access to knowledge to almost all of humanity in a short time. This became possible due to the reduction in the physical size of computing modules and processors. For example, computers of the last century would not be able to compete with modern computers due to their huge size, but low power.

In 1975, Gordon Moore made adjustments to the “Moore’s Law”, according to which the doubling of the number of transistors will occur every two years. Consequently, the development of the capacities of computers, microcomputers, and other devices occurs exponentially. This affects not only the speed of calculations but also the cost of technical devices.

Thus, distance technologies in education are becoming cheaper, and more people have access to educational resources. The availability of the Internet, computers, and ways of studying allows increasing the general level of literacy of the population. The cheaper production of computer technology also affects the growth of demand for distance learning.

The impact of information technology on education since 2020

In 2020, the coronavirus COVID—19 has actively spread in the world. Many countries have imposed restrictions on holding mass events, a ban on visiting crowded places. Distance learning has been introduced in schools, universities, and other organizations.

Despite this, technologies in education have allowed this area to survive and strengthen its position. As a result of prohibitions and the risk of acquiring an infection when communicating with people, many have switched to studying using the Internet.

Schools, universities, and vocational training centers have changed the ways of teaching or improved existing online courses in a short time. Standard education programs have been changed to an interactive format. Now information can be obtained not only in person but also via the Internet.

E-education and distance technologies have allowed people to improve their skills, undergo professional retraining and short-term on-the-job training. Schoolchildren and students were also able not to stop studying, but to adapt to new ways of obtaining information.

Many universities, as well as modern vocational education centers, have already introduced new teaching systems by 2020, so the pandemic has only pushed many universities and educational centers to natural changes in a shorter time

Prospective training

E-learning and distance learning courses allow you to improve the qualifications and level of knowledge of specialists in various fields of activity. At the same time, it takes less time to prepare.

If a person decides to take advanced training courses remotely, he can save the budget. Also, online courses are an opportunity to find a suitable educational institution not only in your city but also throughout the world. Therefore, courses and training programs of more prestigious organizations are becoming more accessible.

Disadvantages of new digital technologies

The learning process with the help of the Internet is developing rapidly. However, not all teachers are ready to change the usual method of work to a more advanced one. E-learning and remote methods of presenting material should develop the need for knowledge. But the inept use of modern technologies leads to a distortion of perception.

Complete restriction of live communication, dependence on social approval, and lack of opportunity to speak out — all this can only lead to negative consequences of such a system. If e-education has no structure but is offered only as an optional supplement, the quality of education will suffer.

Advantages of new technologies for education

Just 20 years ago, the disease could suspend the learning process — a person could not assimilate the material, skipping classes. Now students can study disciplines even on sick leave. Remote technologies also have an additional number of advantages:

training in a convenient place;

stimulating self-education;

quick and easy information search;

lack of territorial attachment;

improving knowledge on how to use information technology;

access to information is not limited to the literature of the educational institution and so on.

The intellectual level and the ability to self-study increases with the use of telecommunication technologies. This has a positive effect on people’s education, helps to learn self-discipline and correctly search for information for future work.

E-learning and distance learning courses help senior teaching staff to learn and change the usual ways of learning. As a result, it is possible to improve the training system, which will combine the practical skills of an experienced teacher and new theoretical information about the direction of activity.

Using a computer to familiarize yourself with the material develops abstract thinking. Videos, audio files, presentations, and much more are used for this.

As information technologies become more accessible, in the future their use can be justified even for preschool children. For example, a teacher can use an interactive whiteboard, videos for a visual demonstration of materials, and so on.