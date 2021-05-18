New Technologies: What Gadgets Will Be Useful for Your Cat

We don’t need to tell you how technologies have changed our lives for the better. Of course, we all enjoy the modern technological advances that help us go through the day. However, we can use them to improve the lives of our cats as well. Let’s see some of the coolest gadgets out there that can be useful to your cat (and yourself).

Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Let’s be honest, even the name itself has already won you over. Who likes cleaning a cat’s litter box? Close to none will probably be the right answer. Well, the tech world heard your prayers and created self-cleaning litter boxes. Yes, it is a whole new thing now. These gadgets can deposit litter into a special drawer so you wouldn’t have to do it yourself. The box is always clean, and the owners are happy. What a great box to have.

GPS Tracking Devices

The market is full of various GPS tracking devices for pets. Whether it is a dog who is allowed to walk by themselves or a cat who tends to run away from home every now and again, such devices will always tell you a pet’s correct location. Most of these devices can be adjusted to a color or a belt. They are also a great anxiety relief for owners who live in constant fear of losing their furry friends.

Smart Health Monitor for Cats

As you know, cat health is quite tricky. It is important to keep track of everything that happens to your cats, from their diet to play habits. However, who has the time to follow all these factors day by day? Luckily, we don’t have to do it ourselves. The technologies these days allow us to feel worry-free about our cats. Things like smart health monitors can be your at-home vet. They watch over your cat’s weight, diet, litter box habits, and so many other things. If there are any norm deviations, the device will warn you right away. The only thing it can’t do is to check these wysong cat food reviews to find the best one. However, you too shouldn’t hand over all the work to technology, right?

Wi-Fi Pet Camera

Of course, we couldn’t leave this one out, could we? A pet webcam is, like, the first technology that was made for people and their pets. We all feel guilty for leaving our pets alone for the entire day. We also feel curious about what they do there all day. Some of us also worry sick about our cats while we are away. A Wi-Fi pet camera can help up with all those emotions. You can set up a camera in a few positions around a house and watch your pet at any time.