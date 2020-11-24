Nox Player Android Emulator Now Play PubG On PC

Do you have favorite games on your Android tablet or smartphone? Favorite apps? Have you often said you wished you could use them on your PC or Mac? Well, now you can, with a free Android emulator called Nox Player.

How to Download Nox Player:

Downloading Nox Player is simple, and it gives you easy access to all your favorite Android apps and games like PubG right there on your PC or Mac.

Go to the Nox Player download page on to your PC or Mac Locate the file in your downloads folder and click it Click Agree on the Terms and Conditions page Click Install On the next page, choose between Online Installation, which will take a minute or two, or Offline, which will take 15 minutes or more. Wait – when Nox Player is installed on your computer, you will see the icon on your desktop.

How to Use Nox Player

This is also simple:

Click on the Nox Player icon to open it Wait for Nox Player to set up – this may take a while so be patient When the Nox Player home screen appears, you will see some app icons – these are preinstalled apps and includes the Google Play Store Click on the Play Store icon and set up your account using your Google account – you can set one up free if you don’t have one Complete by following the instructions on the screen – note that you can use Nox Player without the setup steps When it’s finished, you will see a whole load of options on the right-side of the Nox Player screen, including APK Installation, File Transfers, and more.

Nox Player Features

Nox Player is packed with cool features, including:

High-Speed, Smooth Gameplay – speed is a primary factor, and Nox Player is one of the fastest emulators available. You can also customize the performance settings, including how much RAM and how many CPUs to use

speed is a primary factor, and Nox Player is one of the fastest emulators available. You can also customize the performance settings, including how much RAM and how many CPUs to use External Controller Compatibility – lots of emulators, don’t support external controllers, but Nox Player does, great news for those who prefer to use them for game playing

lots of emulators, don’t support external controllers, but Nox Player does, great news for those who prefer to use them for game playing Device Emulation – your Android device is emulated, from your phone number, device model, right down to your IMEI number and lots more

your Android device is emulated, from your phone number, device model, right down to your IMEI number and lots more Root Access – Out of the box, Nox Player is rooted with SuperUser so you can have easy access to your Mac or PC filesystem

Frequently Asked Questions

Here’s everything you need to know about Nox Player:

What is Nox Player?

It is a simple emulator that allows you to run your favorite Android apps and games on your computer.

Is it Safe to Use?

Yes. Nox Player is completely safe to download and use. It is reliable and is also legal to use.

How Do I Uninstall Nox Player?

Very easily. You uninstall Nox Player in the same way as you would any other program on your computer – find out how to do it on Windows and on Mac.

Does Nox Player Have any Disadvantages?

Only one – compared to Nox Player and some other Android Emulators, it is a bit slower.

Nox Player is Stuck on Loading, How Do I Fix This?

By following these steps:

Reboot your PC/Mac Make sure your computer fulfills the minimum requirements, and that virtualization is enabled – watch this video. Free up RAM on your computer and allocate the extra to Nox Player Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date. Make sure your Antivirus software is properly configured.

Can I Install it on a Mac?

Yes, just follow the download steps above, choosing the Mac download link.

Do I Need Different Nox Player Versions for 32-bit and 64-bit PC’s?

Yes. For a 32-bit PC, download the 32-bit version and, for the 64-bit PC, download the 64-bit version and make sure VT is enabled on your PC

Can I Copy My PC Files to Nox Player 4?

Yes:

Open Nox Player and click Library. Open System Apps>Media Manager An Import Windows File to Android message appears; find the file to import and click Open. Your file is now in Nox Player.

How Do I Set Up Nox Player for PuBG Mobile?

With these steps:

Launch Nox Player and click the Bulb icon on the right of the screen In the Game Guidance window that opens, click Settings, and several options appear for tweaking. Click In-Game Resolution to change the game resolution. Tip – the higher you go, the better the graphics but, the more system resources are used. Click Graphics Quality to change the game environment settings. Tip – HD Graphics provides sharp texture but uses more of your graphic card resources Click on Learn More to see info about the game settings. When you are done, click Save Changes and then restart the game.

Nox Player emulator is one of the most popular and easiest emulators to use. When you install it on your PC or Mac, you are getting the option to use all your favorite Android apps and games, taking full advantage of all the resources your desktop has to offer.