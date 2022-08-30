OKMO Offers A Solar Energy Solution for Your Power Needs

The OKMO 2000W Solar Generator is a solid choice for emergency preparedness and for powering your outdoor excursions. Right now, you can grab $700 off with the code OKMOSG2000P at checkout and avail of the powerhouse at a discounted price.

OKMO 2000W Solar Generator

OKMO is an established brand in the solar generator business, with the G2000 being one of the highlight products. Basically speaking, it’s a solar-powered generator that can produce electricity for your devices and essential outdoor and camping tech.

The G2000 is the ideal power station for RV enthusiasts, weekend warriors and those who want to bring with them creature comforts even when on the road. It’s portable and ultimately useful for a lot of scenarios.

SG2000P Features

High Wattage, Large Capacity

Consumers will want something that they can rely on, and the G2000 and OS100 delivers on all fronts. The portable solar station has a total 2,220Wh capacity and can charge or power up to 10 appliances simultaneously, including a microwave oven, mini fridge, electric stove, hair dryer, pressure cooker, CPAP machine and more.

The ten output ports are three AC outlets, a 60W PD USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a Quick Charge USB-C 3.0 port, two DCs and a car outlet. There’s an LCD display to show charging status and how much battery you have left in your generator.

Solar Package for Charging Up

Included with the 2000W power station are two solar panels should you need a recharge. The built-in MPPT controller can charge the batteries via solar panel, wall outlet, car outlet or the USB-C PD input.

Included in the SG2000P Package are a car charger cable, AC adapter, two OS100 solar panels and the G2000 Portable Power Station. It’s worth noting that the OS100 panels are made from monocrystalline silicon material and boast a high conversion rate of 23 percent, which is higher than most panels in the market.

Stable and Long-Lasting Battery

A solar generator is only as good as its battery, and OKMO’s G2000 has this in spades. The brand’s BMS, or battery management system emphasizes charging safety and efficiency, including over-discharge protection, over voltage protection, thermal protection, over charge protection and short current protection.

The system monitors each cell’s battery health and improves its life over time. Its quality is at par with current electric cars, which means you get more use out of it, and in the end the solar power station will prove to be excellent value for money.

Available Power Even Off-Grid and During Outages

The OKMO G2000 is the ideal solar generator for those who want to be independent from the grid and have backup power when the lights go out. In the same vein, it’s a worthy outdoor companion to power your devices, essential tech and camping equipment.

Right now OKMO is offering a Hurricanes Preparedness sale, which gives customers a discount of $700 when they get the SG2000P. It’s a complete package that has two OS100 solar panels, charging cables and the main unit G2000. Being ready for any natural disaster makes a whole world of difference in terms of getting back on your feet.

Each purchase comes with lifetime customer support, a 30 day money back guarantee, a 2 year hassle free warranty and fast shipping. Make sure to check out the SG2000P on OKMO’s official website, okmotech.com.