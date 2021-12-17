Online AI Tools to Help You with PhD Thesis Writing

Writing PhD assignments used to be a challenging task that required extensive proofing, continuous text adjustment, re-writing, and revising. Today, with the help of new technology, we’re able to write and edit papers as we wish. Writing essays has indeed become less time-consuming.

So, when you’re not sure how to finish your schoolwork, you should be able to use online tools to figure it out. Here are some of the best online AI tools to help you with your PhD thesis writing.

Grammarly

Vocabulary, pronunciation, and grammar are significant issues for students and researchers, especially those who do not come from an English-speaking family. Try to picture a piece of software or a gadget doing everything for you – Grammarly is that. They offer freemium options (both free and premium), but students usually pick the free tools. They’re easy to work with and you don’t have to pay for them.

Grammarly features many services and Chrome extensions. In fact, it identifies and rectifies English errors in all texts once it is turned on on your computer. So, if you feel like writing an essay, an email, or a text might be something you need help with, this tool might be the right choice for you.

Grammarly seems to be having the following features:

Correcting grammar and syntax, two essential attributes.

Correcting grammatical errors.

Suggestions for punctuation.

Making the sentence more structured.

Checking for plagiarized content.

Adding transitory terms and synonyms.

What is the best way to use Grammarly?

Go to the site, sign in or create a new account. Look for Grammarly in the Google Chrome add-on store. Install it as a browser extension and turn your settings into features that meet your needs.

To wrap up, this is a program that every PhD student should have on their computer. Its technology is built on artificial intelligence, which means that as you type more, it gets a better understanding of your writing style and makes suggestions accordingly.

Hemingway

This tool is similar to Grammarly, but it contains a feature that makes it stand out. It’s got an online editor that allows you to make quick changes to your content. This tool looks for common problems, sentence patterns, and grammar errors.

Hemingway features:

Long and complex sentences, as well as changes and corrections, are highlighted within the app.

It identifies errors in the text.

Determines whether a voice is active or passive.

Each error is marked with a new color quotation.

Hemingway can add headers and count letters, if needed.

In conclusion, Hemingway Editor is not a particularly spectacular program for students, but it can assist you in correcting full sentences. Bloggers love using this tool but we got some great reviews from students, too. Dan Johns, a blogger and author, writes that ‘Hemingway’s newest feature allows you to format your writing however you need to, which is quite helpful.”

It takes time to conduct good research and write a professional dissertation. Unfortunately, many applicants put their jobs on hold to finish their PhD proposals. If you can’t afford to do so, this company will assist you in finishing your paper on time and submitting it before the deadline.

Features:

Team of expert writers

Cheap prices but high-quality work

24/7 available customer support

Money-back guarantee

Direct contact with your writer

This program will assign you to a professional PhD writer who will discuss various topics with you, help you research, and come up with original content tailored to your specific needs. Go to Dissertation-Service.org and sign up to get in touch with your preferred author.

BibMe was created by Chegg, which is an online writing center. It offers a number of features that will help you improve your academic writing and PhD research abilities. One of their coolest features is that it acknowledges your work in a variety of formats, including their latest edition.

Bibme.org features:

The ability to make proper citations in a variety of styles.

Helps you come up with great reference lists or citations.

Helps you improve the structure of your phrases, syntax, and punctuation

It can also identify and fix plagiarism.

Go to the website and create an account today if you want to start using this software. It is not a thesis writing service but it’s still a fantastic tool; you cannot use it as a Word extension, unfortunately. You can utilize the free app or upgrade to the premium version to have access to more features.

Evernote

A PhD student’s daily routine includes “taking notes” in the form of writing, photos, pdfs, articles, and news paragraphs. You must make a note of everything you study and everything you come across that is relevant to your PhD theme, right? And who hates taking notes more than PhD students?

Evernote features:

You can save various docs, scan, name them, highlight key sentences, and convert them to PDF.

You can also save your audio recordings and ideas within the app.

You can store whole or parts of internet pages on this app.

Every single note you write can be marked, highlighted, underlined, and pinpointed.

The Evernote tool can help you keep notes structured and smooth and can help you keep your content safe, ready to access at all times.

Wrapping Up

These programs can make your life easier, which is crucial when you’re a PhD student. You should check all of the websites presented above and use the right software and resources available there.