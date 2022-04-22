Our Favorite Apple Watch Straps Of 2022

If you’re looking for some new straps for your Apple Watch, there’s no shortage of options with a wide range of materials and designs. We’ve put together a list of our favorite straps from the past few months so that you can decide which ones to go for.

LifeProof Eco-Friendly Band

If sustainability is what you’re after, then LifeProof has got you covered. LifeProof Band is made from recycled ocean plastic. Made with 99% ocean-plastic yarn, LifeProof created a durable, soft and comfortable design that’s recyclable. What’s more, it’s resistant to wear and fading, so it holds up to everyday wear without stretching or softening.

It goes way beyond eco-friendly too – these bands even give back by donating $1 to one of their nonprofit partners for every band that’s sold. This band connects seamlessly with your Apple Watch and is compatible with all versions and sizes. The straps come in different colors, too!

The Nike+ Sport Band is made from fluoroelastomer, the same material used in the original Apple Watch Sport Band. It’s water-resistant and sweat-resistant to keep your workout music dry while you sweat like a maniac on the treadmill.

This band is perfect for an active person who wants their watch to match their look while they’re working out at the gym or going for a jog outside.

The Nike+ Sport Band is available in a variety of colors, including White/Black, Black/Volt, Black/White, Anthracite/Cool Gray, Running Yellow/Sunset Glow, and Night Purple/Cerulean. It also comes in more traditional color schemes such as Pure Platinum/White and Charcoal Gray. If you’re looking for something a little brighter and with more pop then check out the Orange or Pink versions.

Casetify Printed Apple Watch Band

Casetify is well-known for its decorative phone cases. They’re taking it one step further by having designs for Apple Watches too. So, if you love prints and trendy patterns, check out their collection. It also doesn’t fall short of quality. The bands are made from durable, lightweight, and comfortable material with a textured exterior for added grip.

Casetify printed Apple Watch bands are available in 38mm and 42mm sizes and different lengths to suit your wrist size. If you’re impressed by the Casetify band collection, you may also want to check out its range of fun iPhone cases to match your watch!

Hermès Fauve Barenia Leather Single Tour Band

The Hermès Fauve Barenia Leather Single Tour Band is a sleek, stunning piece of the watchband. Made from the same leather as Hermès’ luxury saddles, it’s perfect for any occasion.

The classic design will ensure that your Apple Watch never goes out of style. Choose between a Double Tour and Single Tour band; they’re both made from the same Fauve Barenia leather and have contrasting black leather lining. It comes in 40mm and 44mm size options, fitting all kinds of wrists beautifully — plus it’s available with silver or space black hardware to match your Apple Watch (Series 6) perfectly with either model.

This is definitely one of the best Apple Watch bands you can get, but it’s also one of the priciest too. You’re getting what you pay for here: an absolutely beautiful, timeless piece that looks excellent on just about any wrist size.

It’s not just about how good this looks though: if money isn’t an object then you should be more concerned with whether a band feels right against your skin day-to-day—​and this one certainly does!

The Apple Watch deserves to be worn in the best and finest leather. Step into your new luxury lifestyle and treat yourself to a timepiece with the understated modern sophistication that only the finest Italian Nubuck can provide. The stainless steel clasp, complete with a stunning engraved WsC® signature, gives you a touch of added style. Make it your own by taking this timepiece to another level, with a dazzling VVS+ Clarity diamond set securely into the exquisite clasp of your WsC® Leather strap.

When it comes to quality straps, WsC® is at the top of its game. You can expect good quality Apple Watch straps every time. Now, if you’re looking for an all-around strap to use, The Woven Nylon Straps from WsC are a perfect pick. The WsC Woven Nylon Strap is a stylish, durable, and extremely versatile timepiece strap. Wear it to the office, gym, or even the office party – this strap is the perfect all-rounder.

Lightweight and breathable, with a water-repellent treatment, this stylish strap epitomizes originality and style. Its rugged construction ensures it’ll stand up to even the most active lifestyles.

The Bottomline

The Apple Watch was designed with an incredibly sleek, super-minimalistic interface which makes the watch look and feel great. But that’s not the only reason why it’s great — there are thousands of bands for it, including a whole bunch of leather straps. So if you want to jazz up your Apple Watch and give it a more personal touch (or just something a bit nicer than what came with your Apple Watch) then check out these straps.

All in all, the best Apple Watch straps add a new level to the experience of using the smartwatch. Whether it’s through extra functionality or just an innovative design, there’s an option out there for you based on your styling preferences. And if you’re interested in starting a collection of bands, our top accessory pick is something that’ll go with all of your outfits.