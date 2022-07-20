Pareto Is on a Mission to Increase Efficiency 10x Through Data Operations

Pareto offers personalized and actionable data operations for startups and growing businesses so that clients increase team efficiency and reach their benchmarks faster. A team of project managers, QA specialists, and data analysts, assisted by powerful software, work together to deliver high-quality and immediately actionable data operations based on the clients’ specific needs and criteria with unmatched speed and accuracy.

There are more than 40 solutions offered by Pareto, which range from lead generation, competitor research, recruitment solutions, data entry and validation, CRM management, and fundraising. Are any of these operations taking away time and energy from developing your strategy and growing your business? Pareto not only delivers expert data solutions but gives customers back their time to focus on what matters most.

Get weekly lists of leads that match your ideal customer for outreach, stay ahead of the market with competitor research, hire top talent with pre-vetted lists of candidates that match your job description, create a more intuitive way to access your digital assets by tagging and organizing your documents according to your labels and keywords, and much more.

With a single point of contact, clients have their instructions communicated through the project manager to keep project delegation seamless and hassle-free. Plus, all deliverables are reviewed and quality assured. Customers include some of the fastest-growing startups like Modern Fertility, ClearCo, and AuntFlow. Find out how Pareto compares to competitors.

Pareto is also on a mission to support underrepresented talent and help talented women access high-growth careers in tech with flexible, remote jobs, world-class training, and a supportive community of peers. The Pareto team of data experts is more than a group of contractors. They are part of a high-growth startup dedicated to supporting the team by providing technical training and encouraging leadership at all levels. Plus, 50% of data experts are work-at-home moms!

When you sign up at Pareto, you get a free data sample in 24h. Start being more productive today!