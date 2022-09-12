Using payroll software greatly simplifies an accountant’s life. Given current trends in the use of information systems for payroll, we have developed a solution that not only allows you to calculate the employees but is constantly being updated following current changes in legislation. Working in the system, the accountant can keep track of the salary budget, salaries, contributions/deductions for the organization and not only.

Payroll calculation for any company or organization:

The program for calculating salaries will be useful for a small company with a small number of employees, as well as a large manufacturing company. In addition, online access to the system is possible from anywhere in the world where there is the Internet.

The functionality of the module payroll:

Accounting of personal accounts of employees;

Formation of timesheets;

Calculation of wages based on the timesheet, including the norm of working hours and production;

Accounting for payroll based on trip tickets;

Accounting for payroll orders;

Accounting for all types of vacations;

Accounting for all types of deductions, taxes, and withholdings;

Indexation of wages;

Preparation and printing of documents (certificates, sick leave, ICS, etc.);

Preparation and generation of reports.

Payroll quickly and accurately:

The payroll software allows you to record hourly, piece rate, level, and other types of play, it also takes into account the time worked/not worked, sick leave, or vacation. The program automatically calculates all kinds of taxes and deductions to the pension fund. The system allows tariffication of salaries depending on the length of service, types of service, and qualification level of employees.

Integration and collaboration:

The cloud-based program is integrated with external systems for submitting reports electronically to the fiscal authorities. In addition, integration with various tabular and graphical editors allows you to generate documents and reports for subsequent printing. You do not have to worry about the security of data storage and transmission from the server to the user and back since all information flows through an encrypted connection.

Planning and control of payments:

The automation of payroll calculation makes it possible to plan and control all payments to enterprise employees. You’ll be able to make accruals on time and avoid deposited amounts and late settlements. All employees’ accounts will always be in perfect order.

Preparing reports:

Working with the system, all the data is always at your fingertips, you can easily find the information you need through a convenient selection by parameters and generate reporting documents, using ready-made templates or set up new ones for individual tasks of the institution. By the end of the month, quarter or year, you can analyze labor productivity using the analytics of the program. In addition, it will be easy to draw up the necessary reports, taking into account the order of their submission to the relevant regulatory authorities.

Conclusion:

It should be remembered that this system is designed to automate the calculation of employee salaries and obtain standard output forms in any enterprise with time-based pay. The advantages of the system are a user-friendly user interface and the lack of need to configure the user. The modular principle of the system allows you to easily increase the functionality of the system at the request of the customer.