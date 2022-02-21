Peacock: Is NBCUniversal’s TV Style Streaming Service Worth Paying For?

Peacock is a video streaming service owned and managed by NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming service, a Comcast subsidiary. The service is named after NBC. It primarily includes television shows, films, news, and sports programming from NBCUniversal studios and other third-party content providers.

A free ad-supported version of the service with limited material is accessible. At the same time, premium tiers provide an extensive content library and access to extra NBC Sports and WWE Network programming.

Why do you need Peacock subscription?

Peacock is one of the most subscribed streaming services when it comes to video-on-demand services. A huge collection of movies, documentaries, dramas, and feature shows allows users to enjoy content like never before!

Whether you want to enjoy a free version or pay for the service, Peacock leaves this choice to its users. HD video quality and NBC exclusive content add to the charm of this streaming service.

Is it available in Canada?

No, Peacock tv is not available in Canada. It is geo-restricted, so you cannot watch it outside the USA. Although recentlyCorus Entertainment started showing some of Peacock titles in Canada but what about cord cutters and full access to peacock library. So, If you want to access Peacock in Canada, you will need a premium VPN service such as ExpressVPN to unblock the restricted content so you can enjoy your favorite shows on Peacock.

(Quick Steps): How to watch Peacock in Canada?

Following these simple steps, you can easily unblock Peacock in Canada.

Subscribe to a premium VPN. ExpressVPN is highly recommended.

Download and install VPN on your streaming device.

Connect to a US server.

Visit the Peacocks TV website and sign up.

Log in with your credentials.

Enjoy watching Peacock in Canada.

What distinguishes Peacock’s products?

With the options of multiple streaming services, Peacock is still loved and enjoyed by many. Here are some of the sought-after features that set this streaming service apart.

A single account can stream Peacock to up to three devices simultaneously.

Peacock does not require accounts device registration or limit the number of devices a user uses to enjoy streaming.

At launch, Peacock didn’t support high-end formats like 4K resolution, high dynamic range, or Dolby Atmos sound, but now all shows are in HD, and if you are a premium member, you can enjoy shows in 4K also.

A PIN is used to manage parental restrictions.

Those who subscribe to the company’s top tier, Premium Plus, may get mobile downloads.

The app’s user interface is only available in English. Any language audio or subtitle tracks that come with a given title are supported by Peacock programming.

Notable Titles on Peacock

Since Peacock has a free tier, the best method to see what’s available is to explore the service directly, but you’ll need to sign up for an account with an email address to do so.

The service’s content is primarily drawn from NBCUniversal’s library and brands, although some peculiarities exist. The free tier at Peacock includes:

Next-day access to current seasons

Current seasons of NBC broadcast series are available for next-week access (i.e., one week after episodes air)

Featured episodes of Peacock originals

Curated category channels, such as SNL Vault, Family Movie Night, and Olympic Profiles

Classic television shows and popular films

Daily news and sports programs, including the Olympics

Content in the Spanish language

You essentially receive an all-access pass with the Premium subscription. It contains everything from the free tier as well as the following:

Full seasons of Peacock originals are available.

Current seasons of NBC broadcast series are available the next day.

NBC’s late-night chat shows are available early.

Full access to Peacock’s program and movie collection.

Other sports, such as Premier League soccer and the Stanley Cup finals, are also available.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

Peacock may be found at Peacocktv.com and is supported on the following platforms:

iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPod Touch, iPad, and Apple TV HD are examples of Apple gadgets

Google devices include Android phones and tablets, Chromecast, Android TV devices, and Chromecast built-in devices.

Xbox One

Sony’s latest gaming consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro

SmartCast TVs of Vizio

Smart TVs of LG

Roku, a streaming media player

Amazon Fire TV, streaming media player from Amazon

What is the cost of Peacock TV?

This is when the decision of subscribing to Peacock becomes tough. Depending on your streaming plan, Peacock TV fees vary. The following is the official breakdown:

Peacock TV Free: The ad-supported free option gives customers access to around half of Peacock’s entire collection.

Peacock Premium with Ads: $4.99 per month or $50 per year. This premium subscription allows customers complete access to Peacock TV’s content (about 20,000 hours of TV and movies), but it does come with commercial breaks.

Peacock Premium (ad-free) is $9.99 per month or $100 per year. This premium subscription grants viewers complete access to Peacock TV programming without commercial interruptions.

Is Peacock worth paying for?

The appeal of its free tier is hard to ignore. You may view some of the most highly acclaimed TV series and movies of the last century, but you must endure advertising, and the video quality is limited to HD.

Peacock Premium requires a somewhat greater leap of faith, but it’s less expensive than Hulu, HBO Max, or Netflix. NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium is worth subscribing to if you’ve been grieving Netflix’s loss of The Office and want to locate it elsewhere, or if you want to watch Saved by the Bell and other childhood favorites online.

Peacock’s original programming is also worth watching. It is a good bet to add to your watchlist — and subscription list.

Conclusion

Peacock TV has found its place in the world of streaming platforms. Unfortunately, it is unavailable in Canada due to geo-restrictions, but you can easily access it using a premium VPN like ExpressVPN.

Free trial and selecting a plan make it stand out among other streaming giants. Availability of some of the best titles also enhances Peacock’s charm, and all of us wish that it will soon be available in Canada.