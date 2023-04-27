PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 – A Lightweight, Quality Folding iPad Cover

You may be bewildered by a slew of iPad cases/covers. Sometimes a simple one-sided case suits your need, but other times you wish it could do more. To help you make your decision easier, today we’ll introduce the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2, a lightweight, quality case that can view the iPad in four angles.

Magnetic Design

PITAKA has long been making magnetic accessories since magnetic design makes things simpler. Undoubtedly, they also made the Folio 2 magnetic. Both sides of the cover are magnetic. So snap your iPad to the case and cover it. That’s it. No need to waste another second installing or removing.

The built-in strong magnets ensure that your iPad will be firmly attached to the Folio 2 even when you stand it in portrait or landscape orientation.

The Apple Pencil strap is also magnetic. Fold it over to secure your pencil wherever you go. If you don’t need it, attach it to the cover magnetically to hide it so as to keep the Folio 2 sleek and clean.

Four Standing Positions

At the first sight of the Folio 2, you will notice the folding lines separating the front cover into several part. That’s the origami design that allows the folio be folded in two different ways to elevate your iPad at various angles for different purposes.

Totally, it offers four standing angles including the 62-degree portrait orientation. Portrait mode is better for article reading and short video streaming, while landscape mode can be used to browse, sketch, and type.

Durable but Slim

The Folio 2 is made of PU leather. The water and dust resistant material protects your device from daily wear and tear. Inside is soft microfiber that protects your tablet from scratches.

The two-sided iPad cover is not at all bulky. Actually, it’s nearly the same weight as the Apple Smart Folio. So carrying your iPad around shouldn’t be a problem.

Shop on the official website: PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2

Shop on US Amazon: PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2

Overall features you should know about the MagEZ Folio 2:

• Easily switch between landscape and portrait mode

• Four standing angles

• Auto sleep/wake function

• Compatible with iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 inch

• Available in black and white