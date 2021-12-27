PlatinumLED Biomax Review – Read Before You Buy

When it comes to the industry of light therapy devices, there are some esteemed brands and products that have been able to really make a name for themselves. Among these brands, Joov, Mito Red Lights, Carex, Northern Lights, Verilux, Beuer, PlatinumLED Therapy Lights, etc. are the most prominent ones.

Among these particular brands, the ones that we are going to take a look at are two pretty special devices by Platinum Therapy Lights. These are its Bio and BIOMAX line of devices.

These two particular products have been able to really change the game in the light therapy industry. They have been able to do so owing to the innovative technology these two products pack.

Let us take a closer look at the two devices in the following few paragraphs. We will also take a look at the story behind Platinum Therapy Lights as a company and why they should be your light therapy brand of choice.

About PlatinumLED Therapy Lights

It’s already been said that PlatinumLED Therapy Lights is one of the most prominent brands that manufacture light therapy devices for retail customers. It is widely known for the high-efficiency light therapy devices it manufactures. The PlatinumLED Therapy Lights have so far been endorsed by a huge number of medical professionals, athletes, and so on. This brand has gained popularity worldwide with the light therapy devices it brings into the market.

This brand was launched in 2010. It has since then excelled in manufacturing and designing light therapy devices that are highly effective. This has made them one of the industry leaders in light therapy technology. This company mainly produces red light therapy devices. You probably know that different colors of light are used in light therapy devices, such as red, infrared, blue, white, amber, etc. Each color of light has its own different set of benefits. But among all these, red light therapy has been found to provide the most of the benefits, and so PlatinumLED Therapy Lights has since resorted to manufacturing mostly red light therapy devices.

BIOMAX- The Best Light Therapy Device Money Can Buy

The following is the list of the different single light sizes and the prices they come at.

Model Dimension Price BIOMAX 300 19” x 9” x 3” $569 BIOMAX 450 19” x 12” x 3 $649 BIOMAX 600 36” x 9” x 3” $899 BIOMAX 900 36” x 12” x 3” $1149

Then, there are also the eight other products under the BIOMAX umbrella that are able to combine two different types of sizes together. This is particularly useful for full-body treatments. The following are their prices.

MODEL COMBINATION PRICE BIOMAX 300 + 600 $1368 2x BIOMAX 300 + 600 $2686 BIOMAX 450 + 900: $1698 2x BIOMAX 450 + 900 $3346 BIOMAX 600 + 600 $1698 2x BIOMAX 600 + 900 $3346 BIOMAX 900 + 900 $2198 2X BIOMAX 900+900 $4346

This device will help you get full-body light treatment as well due to its potential to combine red and NIR light. This configuration also has the ability to move among two types of wavelengths. You can also use them together without any issues. The final and last configuration is NIR light. This means you can use this device to get relief from sore muscles, injuries to nerves, and a whole lot more. This is basically due to the fact that this type of light is able to penetrate very deep within the skin.

The box also has some extra goodies that come with the device. It will have sunglasses, a cable for powering the device, a kit that hangs from doors, and also some types of mounting hardware. It also comes with its own app that you can use easily.

According to the manufacturer, it has a lot of increased irradiance. This feature means that this product will be able to deliver the most potent kind of therapy. Also, it comes with some built-in timers that will help you make sure that you get the best results possible.

Owing to the fact that it combines both NIR and red lights, these products will be able to positively affect your immune system and also your skin. This means that you will be able to get both configurations within a single device.

Another great feature that these devices come with is their ability to connect both physically and digitally. This implies that the device is very easy to customize according to your particular needs.

This particular series of devices have 4 kinds of different single lights that you can choose from. All of them have their own unique benefits. Some versions of this device are good for some particular conditions while others are helpful for different conditions. These devices also have their own cooling fans.

Good for advanced users

Very powerful line of devices

60-day trial/return policy

3-year warranty

Free US Shipping

Worldwide shipping

Expensive

Not everyone can afford it

Special Benefits of PlatinumLED Therapy Lights

The devices mentioned in this article have some of the most advanced and reliable names in this industry, and they come with some specific benefits that other brands and their devices fail to deliver. These are-

Strength

This brand manufactures devices that provide stronger light than any other device, and the power is more than doubled at times.

Quality

Their devices are registered by the FDA. The devices of PlatinumLED Therapy Lights are officially FDA Class II Medical devices, and they are manufactured in a facility that is registered by the FDA. Their facility is also certified by ETL/UL.

Spectrum

These devices deliver the most advanced red light therapy out there with their R+NIR multi-wave spectral output. They help to harness five different types of near-infrared and red wavelengths of light.

Usual Benefits

Along with all the benefits that come with red light therapy in general, the devices of PlatinumLED Therapy Lights also provide some other benefits too that you will be able to avail yourself while buying their products. These benefits are-

Impressive Customer Support

Final Words

If you are in the market looking for a good-quality red light therapy device that will help you deal with the issues you are facing, you can resort to the devices manufactured by PlatinumLED Therapy Lights. The two types of devices that we discussed in the above sections will be able to meet most of your needs.