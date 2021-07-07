PodNu is the Perfect App for Book Lovers, Podcast Enthusiasts and Those Who Want a Meaningful Book Experience

With so many books out there, finding your next good read can be difficult.

Enter PodNu, an app designed to eliminate this problem and make reading enjoyable again. Aside from offering helpful summaries and interpretations across a variety of genres the app also contains a powerful podcast engine and player.

Discover Your Next Favorite Book in Record Time

With so many other things to do throughout the day some people just don’t have the time nor the patience to read through dozens of books to discover their next favorite novel.

Book synopses at the back can help but they’re usually to entice the reader to buy the book. But then there’s a chance that it will fall flat and waste the reader’s time and money.

PodNu offers a better book discovery method, one that’s more efficient and rewarding. At its core, the app has a book section filled with insights, summaries and recommendations for book lovers of every age and interest. This means readers spend less time sifting through dozens of books and can actually focus on immersing themselves on books that are a perfect match for them.

Alternatively, PodNu offers a ‘speed reading’ experience where you can go through novels and bestsellers quickly by absorbing the gist of it. ‘Reading’ a whole book over the weekend is now possible thanks to the innovative app. And the good news is, it fits right into your smartphone so you can access the app’s summary section or the podcast engine anytime, anywhere.

Podcast Search and Player in One

Podcasts are popular content since it’s so easy to listen to them. People listen to podcasts on commute, as a background or when they need to supplement their learning or knowledge.

PodNu isn’t just a straight-up book summary app- it’s doubly useful as a podcast search platform and a player in one neat package.

The app’s advanced podcast finder allows users to get the content that matches their interests. Choose from a variety of topics ranging from Health and Fitness to Art or Politics, or go by keyword, e.g., mobile gaming or technology to do a specific search.

Then, there’s the built-in podcast player so you won’t need to go outside or download a separate app. The developers at PodNu have made their podcast player streamlined and intuitive, which makes it easier to listen to podcasts on the go.

Sound quality is top-notch, and listeners get an ad-free experience with several quality of life improvements along the way. You can download, have it play on background, send it via AirPlay or fast forward, speed up or rewind. There’s a ‘next episode’ button as well should you want to skip the current podcast episode.

Download PodNu: Podcasts and Book Insights for Free

PodNu has a 7-day free trial for those who might be interested in saving time hunting for their next great read. The summaries and insights are excellent and capture the essence of the book being highlighted.

The app also has a robust podcast engine and player for listening to your favorite content on the go.