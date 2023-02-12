If you’re planning a trip to France, then you’ll need to have a reliable data plan. There are plenty of options on the market – from local SIM cards to international ones that allow roaming in the EU.

For the best deals, consider a prepaid eSIM for France that includes international calling, text messages and a phone number. This way you’ll be able to stay connected while in France without worrying about paying exorbitant roaming rates.

Travel Basic Bouygues Telecom

Whether it’s your first time visiting France or you are a regular visitor, Bouygues Telecom has a prepaid eSIM that’s perfect for travellers. It’s a data SIM that comes with 2GB of data, a French phone number and a small balance of credit loaded onto it.

You can top-up online or in Tabac shops and newsagents that sell PaySafeCards. There are also special bundles available that are activated online or by texting a code.

Travel Basic is an eSIM that offers great coverage and high data speeds in France and Europe. It’s a great choice for visitors who want to stay connected in France and don’t mind paying more for it than other prepaid eSIMs.

Smart Comfort X eSIM SimOptions

If you’re traveling on a tight budget and aren’t afraid of data management, the Smart Comfort X eSIM by SimOptions might be for you. It’s a budget data-only eSIM plan that gives you 5GB of data, but no calls or texts.

However, it’s important to note that it only works with local networks in certain countries. That means that it may not offer mobile data in some remote destinations, so you might want to check out other eSIM providers before making a purchase.

Using the right eSIM for travel will help you avoid roaming fees, which are a huge hassle and can really add up. Besides, eSIMs are super easy to use and don’t require a complicated process.

Travel Basic+ Bouygues Telecom

Whether you’re going on holiday or staying in France for business, this prepaid eSIM from Bouygues Telecom is a great way to stay connected while you’re away. This SIM card comes with 20GB of data, and you can use it in both France and across Europe without any extra cost.

In addition, this plan includes a tourist guide, a souvenir key ring and a sim ejector in the shape of the Eiffel Tower. It’s also accompanied by stickers, a map of the Paris metro and a travel essentials kit.

Bouygues Telecom is a telecoms operator that aims to bring people closer together. This means providing its 25.3 million customers with access to the best digital technology and making practical commitments in support of community action at the grassroots level.

Go Card eSIM O2

eSIMs have become increasingly popular as a way to stay connected without the hassle of changing a physical SIM card. With an eSIM, you can switch plans, top up and manage your account without having to visit a store or call your provider.

The Go Card eSIM O2 from O2 is an excellent prepaid eSIM for Europe travel. It offers 20GB data and 100 minutes of calls back to the UK or the US, plus unlimited talk and text within Europe.

It also has a 14 day credit validity which makes it great for a short European holiday where you need to use up your data quickly. This can be easily topped up online with a credit card or another international bank account.

My European eSIM Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom has introduced a digital offer, My European eSIM, that is ideal for tourists traveling in France and Europe. It allows you to stay connected and avoid high data roaming charges.

You can subscribe to this plan before your trip, on the website of Bouygues Telecom or when you arrive in France. Then you receive an eSIM by email, which you install on your phone.

This prepaid eSIM offers a wide range of plans. Most include 20GB of high-speed data, which works in any EU country.