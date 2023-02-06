Pros and Cons of a Home Back-Up Generator

Home backup generators, sometimes known as standby generators, can provide a great energy source when you need it most. However, they aren’t the only device on the market capable of achieving this.

Thanks to advances in solar technology, there has been significant investment and innovation within the field of independent energy generation. Gas generators aren’t the only option.

With so many developments, you might feel a little daunted when you first start shopping. To help you make the right purchase, we’ll shed some light on how standby generators function.

Staying Informed is Key

Energy generators and backup power systems can be significant investments, so you need to know what you’re getting into before deciding on solar or traditional gas options. To see if you want solar for alternate home back-up power or a standby generator, you should understand the pros and cons. We’ve listed a few below to give you some direction, so let’s jump in!

Pros

Standby Generators are Reliable

If you live in an area prone to blackouts, your standby generator provides a backup option that keeps your devices running when needed. They run 24/7, 7 days a week, so (ideally) you should never have to worry about a blackout again.

Automatically Turns On

You don’t need to worry about remembering to switch your standby generator on when a blackout hits. It will automatically turn itself on as soon as your energy quits, sometimes in as little as milliseconds. It also turns itself once your usual energy supply returns, giving you maximum efficiency.

Could Add Value to Your Home

Since green energy is becoming increasingly crucial to many of us, owning a home with a generator is a big plus for future buyers. Even if you aren’t considering selling your home right now, you can still maximize your future profit by increasing overall value here and there. A generator is a great addition.

Cons

Expensive Upfront

Numerous generators are available on the market, all with unique specifications. However, one commonality between them all is the fairly hefty price tag. It is a tall expense upfront, with larger standby generators costing thousands of dollars. While you will likely make this money back from the energy you save, it’s up to you to decide whether it’s worth it and fits into your current budget.

Could Need Maintenance

As efficient as generators are, they aren’t entirely without fault. This means at some stage, you’ll have to call out for some maintenance. You should have a routine check-up for your generator every six months to ensure everything is working. These check-ups aren’t free, which will add to your overall expenses.

The Choice is Yours

Ultimately, the final decision is yours. Standby generators are highly reliable and, depending on your home’s requirements, can make the stress of blackouts a thing of the past. Still, you might be intrigued by alternatives like solar generators. Whatever decision you make in the end, ensure you’ve thought about it thoroughly, as this isn’t a flippant purchase!