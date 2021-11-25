PSOhub Integration Overview

The All-in-One Project Management software is designed for HubSpot users.

HubSpot performance should not be limited to closed winnings. PSOhub offers All-in-one HubSpot Project Management. Key features include smart contract management, predictable project management, visual resource management, self-driving time and cost tracking, accessible work management, and invoices in a seamlessly integrated environment.

Part of the magic – aka intelligence – behind PSOhub is its capacity to communicate through two-way integrations and alternative solutions that you may already be using. HubSpot users benefit particularly from the PSOhub ecosystem that integrates with native Project Execution and Accounting software.

PSOhub Integration Features

. Project Management

With powerful at-a-glance dashboards and visuals, PSOhub helps you keep projects on your radar, on budget, on time.

. Resource Management

The visual workload bars of the PSOhub show you the capacity of your resource at a glance. With PSOhub integration, you can allocate projects to the right resource and assign tasks. It enables you to manage project activities and resources in a single view and keep track of team usage.

. Tracking Time And Cost

With PSOhub integration, you can create more accurate timelines and cost reports even without lifting a finger via automatic calendar integration with GPS tracking, Outlook and G Suite, and an intelligent mobile app.

. Invoicing

Once your invoice software integrates seamlessly with your HubSpot timesheets, contracts, and contact records, your payment process becomes more enjoyable.

. Task Management

Manage your team activities by managing the work with intelligent task management. Keep track of team and individual activities by dividing your project into visible pieces with checklists and tasks. This task management feature in PSOhub just makes distributing, prioritizing, and managing your work easier.

Two-Way Project Management Integration with HubSpot CRM has been announced by PSOhub

PSOhub is a self-driving and smart PSA app intended for businesses looking to enhance their HubSpot integration ROI. PSOhub is a network that integrates contract management project management, cost monitoring, invoices and time management. PSOhub has enhanced professional performance in IT services and consulting, advertising, accounting, design, and engineering. Indigenous, a two-way integration with HubSpot CRM, has been announced as the leading PSA (professional services automation) program for medium-sized and small companies. Where HubSpot left off, the integration continues, providing HubSpot users with a complete 360-degree project management experience.

Key Features and Benefits of PSOhub Project Management in HubSpot

Conclusion

By using PSOhub, organizations can reduce management time, eliminate bad integration solutions, and gain better visibility in their projects.