Reasons and Solutions to Recover Your Lost Photos and Messages in iPhone 13

There is no doubt, iPhone has become the most popular smartphone. People mostly depend on their iPhones to store their memorable photos and important messages. This becomes a threat if you accidentally come up with deleting such data from your iPhone. We will guide you on how to recover deleted messages from iPhone 13 and how to recover deleted photos from iPhone 13.

It is not always the case that you need the data deleted during an update or for some other reason. But if the data is important to you, you can surely restore it by performing different solutions. The purpose of this article is to guide you about how you can recover deleted data from iPhone 13.

If you read this article, you might have lost your data, but you are unaware of its reason and how to recover deleted messages from iPhone 13. There are some reasons mentioned below that might become the cause of data deletion. By detecting the reason, you could know how to recover deleted photos from iPhone 13. The reasons are given below:

iOS Jailbreak or Update: iPhone 13 users could lose important data like photos and messages while iOS jailbreak or iOS update. In case of any failure of the iOS system, it causes the failure and ends up losing data. The resultant error in the iOS system could be a stop in the Apple logo screen, connect to iTunes screen, black screen, etc.

Accidentally Deleted Data: The common reason for data loss caused by iPhone 13 users is not using any backups and accidentally deleting files. They usually use the wrong buttons in iPhone 13, such as contacts, photos, notes, videos, text messages, etc.

The common reason for data loss caused by iPhone 13 users is not using any backups and accidentally deleting files. They usually use the wrong buttons in iPhone 13, such as contacts, photos, notes, videos, text messages, etc. Additional Cases of Data Loss: Some other cases might include system or hardware failure. According to a survey, software failure in iPhone 13 becomes the reason for ⅖ users losing their data. These failures may lead to head conflicts, controller, and electrical error, etc.

iCloud allows you to secure your information, including notes, files, photos, text messages, and many more, across all the devices. It provides you 5 GB of space to store and add information whenever you are required to. Further, we will show you the steps for how to recover deleted data from iPhone 13 using iCloud.

Step 1: Open your iPhone 13, click on the “Settings” app and choose the section “General.” Now you need to tap on the “Reset” button and click on “Erase All Content and Settings.”

Step 2: Now wait until your iPhone 13 reboots. After that, you will reach the screen of “Apps and Data.” You need to choose the “Restore from iCloud Backup” option from that screen.

Step 3: You will now be provided with an iCloud account sign-in page. First, sign in and then tap on “Choose Backup,” also confirm your selection if required. It will eventually start the recovery process.

Drawbacks of Restoring Data Using iCloud Backup

There is no option of selective recovery of your text messages and photos while making iCloud data recovery. All wanted, or unwanted data will be restored on your device.

To recover contacts from iPhone 13, you need to have a strong internet connection for the safety of the recovery process and the threat of losing data forever.

Use the same iCloud account for recovery that you use for data backup is important; otherwise, the backup of your photos and text messages won’t be possible.

Wondershare introduces us to Dr.Fone that is famous as an online data recovery toolkit. Using Dr.Fone, you can eliminate almost any kind of technical difficulties you are facing on either iOS or Android devices. However, Dr.Fone offers countless features other than data recovery: export applications, convert media files, make a backup, etc.

iOS data recovery is one of the best features of Dr.Fone that seems to be a big help if you don’t know how to recover deleted photos or messages from iPhone 13. In the industry, Dr.Fone has the highest rate of recovering data like notes, videos, call logs, messages, photos, etc. Some other features of Dr.Fone – Data Recovery (iOS) are mentioned below:

It is an applicable solution to recover files from scenarios like device damage, accidental deletion, device stolen, etc.

It supports data recovery from iOS devices, iCloud backup, and iTunes backup.

Dr.Fone supports many models of iOS devices for data recovery that includes all devices with iOS 9 to iOS 15.

It supports millions of people to recover lost data and provides them with the features of selective recovery and preview lost data.

To recover deleted data from iPhone 13, you need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Connect Your iPhone 13 with PC

Use a USB cable to connect your computer and iPhone 13. Now launch the Dr.Fone toolkit on your PC and click on “Data Recovery.”

Step 2: Scan your iPhone 13 for Lost Data

Tap on the “Start Scan” button to look for the deleted and lost data of your iPhone 13. It will take a few minutes according to the amount of data. If you saw your lost data during scanning, you can pause the scanning at any time.

Step 3: Recover and Preview the Scanned Data

After complete scanning, you can see the generated results. There will be categories of existing and deleted data from your iPhone 13. You can also turn on the “Only display the deleted items” option by swiping up to filter out the deleted items.

You can preview the found data by clicking on the file type on the left side. You can also search and save the files on your iPhone 13 by clicking on the “Recovery” button.

Wrapping Up

In this article, the viewers know the reasons and solutions to recover deleted photos from iPhone 13 and deleted messages from iPhone 13. For this purpose, you can use iCloud backup or a toolkit like Dr.Fone. Dr.Fone offers you data recovery in all iOS devices by performing simple steps.