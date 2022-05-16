Reasons Why You Need to Make your Home a Smart Home

The golden age of technological progress is upon us there was any doubt. The bulk of our communications has shifted from corded phones to tiny computers in our pockets that can perform dozens of functions simultaneously.

The development of smart homes has been the next big step in technology since smartphones emerged in the 2000s.

What Exactly is Smart Home Automation?

Smart homes generally refer to devices, appliances, or systems that are connected to a common network and therefore can be controlled remotely and independently. You can also refer to your home technology working together as a “connected home” when it all works together in one system. The thermostats, speakers, lights, TVs, locks, appliances, security cameras, and more of your home are all connected into one system, controlled remotely by your mobile phone or from a mobile touch screen device.

With smart home automation, you can take advantage of high-tech luxury and functionality previously unavailable. In the years to come, consumer home automation will continue to grow, making life more enjoyable and easy.

All you need is a reliable internet connection, such as Optimum, and you are good to go. Not to mention that with this internet service provider, you get amazing deals and offers at affordable rates.

Is a Smart Home worth the Investment?

If you consider the definition above, why should you incorporate smart devices and accessories in your house or apartment?

1. It Saves Energy (and Money).

Many people are attracted to smart homes because they promise to save energy and, consequently, money. With smart thermostats, such as Ecobee and Nest, heating and cooling can be controlled more efficiently. A number of smart products can be set to automatically turn off when not in use, including lights, plugs, and appliances.

2. It Simplifies Life

It is all about comfort. Everything we desire is as comfortable as it can be, and nothing makes us feel more comfortable than knowing things will turn on when we need them. Those features can be obtained through apps and voice commands, but automation kicks things up a notch, due to the fact that it can be programmed to trigger based on sensors, your location, or the time of day. Having lights start on before sunrise and turn off before sunset is useful, which is why so many people start with smart bulbs.

3. Helps with Safety and Security

Regardless of whether you have a conventional alarm system to protect your home, smart security can be comprised of interconnected lighting, locks, sensors, cameras, and doorbells to provide greater control and surveillance. The technology is particularly useful when you’re far away from home because you can monitor your home wherever your phone has access to the internet, and warn off would-be intruders before damage is done.

4. Manages Regular Household Duties

It may be decades until Android butlers become a reality, but robot vacuum cleaners have become almost ubiquitous, and even stationary appliances are being programmed with smart home functions. Think of a refrigerator or an oven that orders milk only when you’re low on it.

5. Creating a More Fun Home Environment

With modern technology, we can play and relax at home. Streaming video services like Netflix and YouTube are among the things smart displays can do.

Using an Echo Show or a Nest Hub in the kitchen or on your nightstand, you can play music, listen to podcasts, and get the latest news. The devices can also be used to control appliances like TVs and game consoles. Using an Echo Show or a Nest Hub in the kitchen or on your nightstand, you can play music, listen to podcasts, and get the latest news. The devices can also be used to control appliances like TVs and game consoles.

Get your first smart home product for your home today

For your convenience, we’ve compiled a list of just five smart home products we feel would serve you well as a starting point.

6. Buy a Smart Speaker

Many smart homes are built around smart speakers, which serve as a control and a means of connecting accessories. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are two of the most popular platforms in this regard. You should go with an entry-level option if you can afford it because some compatible speakers are too expensive or outright overkill. By gravity, you tend to gravitate towards either the Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Nest Mini.

7. Use Smart Bulbs to Light the Way!

Many smart home shoppers start with light bulbs. We recommend Philips Hue bulbs above all because they are reliable and come in a variety of different types, from simple white A19 bulbs to multi-color outdoor lights.

In the beginning, you’ll need to purchase a Hue Starter Kit that includes a WiFi router hub. It connects up to 50 lights at the same time, reduces the load on your network, and supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well as remote access.

8. Use the Nest Learning Thermostat to keep an eye on the Weather

It is easy to use, looks good, is simple to program, and accommodates both scheduled and learned temperature adjustments from Google Nest. So long as you have a speaker or display that supports Alexa or Google Assistant, this device can respond to both.

9. Check your Door with a Smart Doorbell

Ring’s video doorbells offer many features, but the Video Doorbell 4 is the company’s flagship model. In addition to its 1080p resolution, it includes a quick-release rechargeable battery, a four-second pre-roll capability, and a pre-roll video timer. A phone app and Echo Show display, the latter powered by Alexa, can also be used to detect motion and talk. In order to access features such as cloud recording and person detection, you need a Ring Protect subscription.

Conclusion

Do you now realize how important it is to make your house smart? Well, this article helps you in that regard and also assists you in getting the right products. If you have to add to the list, please feel free to leave your comments in the section below.