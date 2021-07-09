Reliable Ways you can Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

If you switch from an Android to an iPhone, it can be a hassle transferring data between the devices. Fortunately, there are ways you can bypass the challenges involved.

However, the internet is rife with ways of transferring WhatsApp messages from your Android phone to an iPhone. Often, they are ineffective and leave you confused.

Although you may want to ditch your Android phone, you may need to retain some memories created on it. In this guide, you will learn how to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone.

Effective ways of transferring WhatsApp messages

Approach 1: Mobitrix WhatsApp Transfer

Mobitrix is the most convenient way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone. It makes it easy to transfer all your contacts, files, media, and everything with ease.

With Mobitrix, it takes a few easy steps to transfer your WhatsApp messages from Android to an iPhone. Below are the simple steps involved:

Step 1: Begin with installing the Mobitrix WhatsApp Transfer software on your computer.

Step 2: Next, connect the Android and iPhone to the computer through USB cables. Now, choose Android as the source device and make sure the iPhone is the destination device.

Step 3: Lastly, click on the “Transfer” button and Mobitrix will initiate the transfer of all the WhatsApp data.

Ensure the devices remain connected to the computer until the transfer process is done.

Why use Mobitrix?

There are various reasons why you should use Mobtrix to transfer WhatsApp data from Android and iPhone. The software is:

Easy to use

100% safe and protects privacy

Offers 1-click direct transfer

Trusted, high-customer approval, and recommended by tech websites

Advantages of using Mobitrix

1. The software uses end-to-end encryption to protect users’ data.

2. It has a simple user interface that is easy to use.

3. It includes a backup feature

4. Mobitrix supports various devices running on Android and iOS.

5. The platform allows you to transfer multiple file formats from images to videos and other attachments.

6. Mobitrix offers a discount of up to 60%.

Approach 2: Phone number

In case you also want to change your phone number when switching devices, you can use this approach. It is a little trick that lets you transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone through a phone number.

This approach involves:

1. Swapping the old SIM card in the Android device with the new one. Ensure the two numbers are active.

2. Next, Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings > Account >Change Number. Review the instructions then tap “Next.”

3. Provide the old phone number followed by the new phone number with the fields provided and hit “Done.”

You receive a verification code in your new phone number to verify it. After verification, you can backup WhatsApp to the local storage. Insert the SIM card in the iPhone and restore the backup on the device.

Approach 3: Email

Another easy way to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone is through email. However, it takes time since you have to restore each chat at a time.

Here are the steps involved:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android device and choose the WhatsApp chat you wish to transfer.

Step 2: Next, open Settings > More > Export Chat > Email

Step 3: Provide the recipient email address and open the email on your iPhone to access the attached chats.

Conclusion

There are various approaches to restoring your Android WhatsApp chats on an iPhone. However, Mobitrix provides the easiest, safest, convenient approach.

Alternatively, you can try transferring WhatsApp chats through email or phone number.