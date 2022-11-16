Reviewing the top 3 dash cams of 2022-2023

Just as with any other piece of technology out there, dash cams are getting better by the day. Every couple of years, these devices improve so significantly that they warrant an upgrade. If your dash cams are outdated, and if you’re in the market for an upgrade, check out the top three 2023 dash cams below. We’re certain you’ll find something to your liking.

Nextbase 622GW

Nextbase’s newest model, the 622GW is a sight to behold, and probably the best dash cam money can buy, right now. Besides the great design and amazing video quality, the device also comes with a couple of innovations that push the entire dash cam industry forward. The 622GW is able to record in 4K/30p, and the resulting video is no short of stunning. It comes with a polarizing filter on the front camera, helping reduce windscreen glare. Furthermore, the device sports digital image stabilization, which is a feature not many high-end dash cams can say they have. Finally, with support for Alexa Skills, it comes with voice command support, which is always a welcome addition for any driver.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

For users on a budget, the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 is probably the best option out there. To offer the device at such a competitive price ($129), Garmin has had to cut a few corners, but they don’t affect the device’s usability to a large extent, making it quite a valuable device. This dash cam is capable of recording full HD video with HDR; it supports voice controls (which are quite reliable, to add), and a simple and effective mounting system.

Where it cuts corners is the lack of a display (you’ll need the mobile app to see what the camera is recording), a relatively narrow field of view (140 degrees – it’s still decent, though), and the lack of GPS. The latter is probably the only major feature that’s missing from the device, but for most drivers, it will suffice.

Nexar Pro

Casual and amateur drivers might get away with Garmin’s Dash Cam Mini 2, but pros will need something a bit more concrete, and in that case, Nexar’s Pro model is probably one of the best devices out there. This is a dual-cam product, capable of recording both the interior of the vehicle, as well as the road ahead. The two cameras are physically separate devices, connected by a cable. It is able to record 1080p video with a solid amount of detail, and the external camera does quite well even in the harshest of environments. The camera also sports break-in alerts to notify the owner if someone is attempting grand theft auto, as well as GPS data logging.

Dash cams for everyone

Regardless if you’re a regular driver in a Toyota Yaris, or an experienced pro behind the wheel of a four-axle truck, everyone needs the peace of mind provided by the dash cam. There is a perfect solution for everyone, all it takes is a little digging.