Safe Browsing for Your Entire Family

The internet is one of those incredible life-changing inventions that everyone can benefit from. Families all around the world are especially grateful for all the advantages that come with using the internet. From keeping the kids entertained with Netflix shows to researching any topic in a matter of seconds — it’s clear that the internet is one of the best things that any family could have.

While the internet is by far one of the best inventions that families can take advantage of, it also comes with some serious drawbacks that you need to keep in mind. Keeping your family safe and secure is essential, and that’s why it’s so critical to understand the threats that your family could be facing online. Understanding these threats and how you need to deal with them is the key to keeping your family safe at all times, even if they’re browsing the internet unsupervised.

VPNs are essential for online security, and they could make the difference between your family staying safe online or falling victim to devastating cyberattacks. Want to know more about the threats that your devices could be facing on the internet? Keep reading to find out! We’ll also give you some more information about VPNs and other ways to keep your family’s devices safe.

Threats Your Family May Face Online

The internet is an incredible invention, but it also has a dark side that you need to be aware of. These threats pose a real threat to your family’s safety, not just to their devices. Some of these threats can be life-changing, especially if they are not dealt with in time,

If you or a family member visit the wrong website they could be putting your devices at risk. Many websites are littered with phishing scams that allow malicious software to be installed on your device. These illegitimate links could also take you to fake websites that hackers use to steal your login credentials.

Malware comes in many different forms but the most common types are viruses, spyware, and ransomware. All of these are extremely dangerous and should be taken seriously. Malware can also make its way onto your device through phishing scams in emails and hidden links in images and icons on the internet.

Hackers are clever and they will disguise their malicious links with innocent websites. For example, they could set up a wildlife research website that appears to be a good source for students to research if they have a project. Kids would head over to the website and click on illegitimate links that install malware on their devices.

Public WiFi hotspots such as the ones found at restaurants, cafes, and sometimes even at school often use unsecured networks. This product of cybercriminal activity grants them the ability to intercept and track your device’s data traffic on the internet, a perilous offense that enables malicious actors to pilfer login credentials, confidential details, and even deploy malware. Such digital snooping has never been more threatening!

Cybercriminals have become incredibly skilled at what they do, and they know how to manipulate and deceive innocent victims into falling for their scams. Hackers use social engineering to trick their victims by creating a false sense of trust. An example of this is when a hacker poses as a person or company that you might know and trust.

For your family, this is extremely dangerous because social media giveaways have become more and more popular over the years. From concert tickets to Playstation 5 consoles, giveaways are everywhere. Some giveaways require the user to enter their personal information or log into an account — this allows them to steal the information that has been entered.

Keeping Your Family Devices Safe

You always want to be sure that your family is going to be safe and secure on the internet. You’re going to need a cybersecurity tool to get the job done. There are two main cybersecurity tools that you need to invest in.

The first cybersecurity tool you need to install on your devices is premium antivirus software. This software has a library of known malware applications. The cybersecurity tool will constantly scan your devices for any applications on your device that match the ones in its library. If any harmful software has been detected on your device, the antivirus software can take action to remove it from your device before it does any serious damage.

The second cybersecurity tool you need is a premium virtual private network, which is more commonly known as a VPN for short. The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection, which allows you to browse the internet anonymously. No cybercriminals, internet service providers, or even the government can monitor your internet traffic if you’re using a VPN, so you can rest assured that all of your data will be safe online.

VPNs also have secure global servers that you can connect to. By connecting to one of these servers, your device’s IP address will be cloaked, offering you a higher level of security and privacy. Your IP address is your device’s unique identifier on the internet, which means that your real location will also be hidden. This adds another layer of security and privacy that comes with using a VPN.

There are so many cybersecurity tools that you can choose from, and although you have narrowed them down to just two, there are also many different VPNs and antivirus software that you need to choose from.

The most important rule to follow when choosing a cybersecurity tool is to always use a premium one. It might be tempting to use a free cybersecurity tool, but they often come with some serious drawbacks.

For example, if you’re using a free VPN you have to deal with slower connection speeds, poor customer support, daily bandwidth limitations, fewer global servers to choose from, a multitude of ads, and many other drawbacks that will affect your experience with the VPN. If you’re using a premium VPN, you can be assured of the best possible experience.