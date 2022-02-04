SeekaHost App Review: A WordPress Hosting Revolution?

SeekaHost App Introduction

In terms of superb affordable WordPress hosting, nearly all website owners happen to know the big names such as Bluehost and Site Ground. But there’s a new rising star on the horizon called SeekaHost where WordPress web hosting is being reinvented.

Regardless of your web hosting needs, you may check out SeekaHost, an innovative, reliable, and powerful solution with a uniquely designed control panel to make WordPress website management as effortless as possible.

If you are searching for excellent server response times, high-level security, and numerous other website hosting and management features, you have arrived at the right place.

You can easily register with the seekahost.app, register a new domain in less than 1 minute and get web hosting in less than 4 minutes for your domain within the SeekaPanel. SeekaHost offers fast speed servers and optimized CMS applications like WordPress among many other features, which you can find out more about in the below video.

SeekaHost offers an all-in-one solution for the web hosting requirements of any webmaster. Plus, it’s very hard to disagree – the particular service performs over average in nearly every are tested in this review.

SeekaHost WordPress Hosting Review of the main Revolutionary Features

WordPress Hosting Plans – Flexibility & Affordability for Premium Services

Starter:

The plan starts at $1 per month and includes 1 WordPress website, 2GB space, free SSL, and FTP access. This preparation is well suited for blog writers or individuals starting up a WordPress website.

Standard:

This plan starts at $5 per month and permits you to host up to 3 WordPress websites. This plan includes 15 GB storage. In addition, it will come with free SSL and FTP Gain access.

Growth:

To gain access to more websites, a growth plan is definitely required. Growth plans start at $8 per month and include 5 WordPress websites. This plan includes 50GB disk space, free SSL, and FTP access.

Premium:

This plan starts at $12 per month and permits you to host up to 1o WordPress websites. This plan includes 100 GB storage. In addition, it will come with free SSL, DDoS protection and FTP Gain access.

We highly recommend purchasing a domain and hosting it using the SeekaHost.app control panel.

Server Performance

One thing is certain: SeekaHost will pay great attention to performance!

The server speeds we recorded at the testing time were among the best we’ve examined over a longer period. You can be sure that if you compare it to competitors in the same category you will not be disappointed with the server performance and loading speeds of your hosted websites.

Characteristics

Concerning features, SeekaHost’s SeekaPanel offers some of the strongest deals we have come across for any hosting service. If you’re a WordPress site owner, the web hosting service will cover everything you need in simply no time. Even if you are a webmaster expert, the developer-friendly control panel also supports numerous development frameworks and programming languages for maximum flexibility.

SeekaHost Security Features

An additional area where SeekaHost excels is security. The service has many features which help you secure your website from external threats. Looking to get SSL certificates, firewalls, DDoS protection, together with two-factor authentication? SeekaHost delivers it all wrapped up in one via the SeekaPanel.

Typically, the SSL certificate comes for free with their hosting plans. We consider the level of security provided to be satisfactory to get host most websites. Should you have a large-scale task that requires more security options, you can select from additional features with an upgrade or speak to the team for customised features.

DDoS security is also integrated by default. As a result, your site will constantly be protected from some of the most typical varieties of cyberattacks. Within the mixture with the particular integrated Cloudflare content delivery network (CDN), your visitors will benefit from the highest security features in place.

Customer Support

A SeekaHost customer can use the live chat, phone support, email ticketing system, or the knowledge base whenever they require help. Throughout our experience the live chat was a good place to start out and we received sufficient information in a timely manner to resolve matters quickly.

Live chat and telephone support are accessible 24/7 and responses are usually quick (at least during our experience). The support agent we spoke with was extremely polite and proficient.

Top Pros of the SeekaHost App

Cheapest domains

Fastest WP Hosting

Best for multiple blog owners

Scalable solution to your hosting

Top Cons of the SeekaHost App

Support availability could be better at times

Some control panel features could be more clearly explained

Conclusion

To complete this review, SeekaHost is definitely a web host that can rank top alongside other established hosts like Bluehost and Site Ground. Arguably the very best server speed in the market at a competitive price. Even so, performance is definitely not it’s only plus.

The service comes with a generous supply of security attributes and software solutions in all of its hosting plans. As soon as it comes to the features provided, you’ll probably acquire one of the better deals, particularly when you register for the more comprehensive plans. Nevertheless, the monthly prices are still extremely competitive.