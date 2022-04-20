SEO Guide to Apple’s Search Engine

Apple products are among some of the most famous gadgets around the world, used by millions. If (or, perhaps, the more applicable word is “when”) Apple enters the search engine world, it will change the game of searching entirely. With this search engine, Apple will have direct control over giving users a more personalized search experience. As a marketer, this should make your ears perk up because this is where a whole lot of your future consumers will be found when they’re browsing for the products and services your brand offers.

Intrigued? Learn how to optimize your search engine optimization (SEO) for this new search engine.

Why Does Apple Want a Search Engine?

Google has been the default search engine on Safari, Apple’s browser. Rumor has it that Google pays Apple a pretty penny (read: billions of dollars) to continue to be the default search browser on Apple’s products. Because Apple’s products are so widely used across the globe, this has led to a monopoly in searches, allowing Google to dominate the search engine world in scope and possible clicks.

With that said, it’s no secret that Apple has built an ecosystem amongst all of its products, meaning an Apple owned-and-operated search engine would give the brand more control of users’ experiences and any related data. Additionally, this would open up the possibilities for Apple to market to webmasters and SEOs, combating Google’s monopoly and offering the tech giant another outlet for revenue by way of ad sales.

How to Optimize for Apple’s Search Engine

At the end of the day, search engines are search engines. As a marketer, you need to be able to speak the algorithms’ languages to put your content in front of the people who are most likely to pay attention to your brand. As your company comes together with Apple’s new search engine, here are some things you should think about:

1. Make Keywords a Priority

Don’t let the word “keyword” trip you up! This isn’t 1997, and you shouldn’t be stuffing keywords into your content solely to stuff keywords. Not only is that bad practice, but it can actually end up with penalties that you may not recover from when the search engines figure out what you’re doing.

With that said, keywords are still important. They help Apple’s search engine understand the context of your content, so it knows who to deliver your webpages to when users’ search terms are relevant to your keywords.

Additionally, don’t just pull keywords out of thin air. Use keyword analysis tools to ensure the keywords you’re using actually rank and are meaningful to the audience you’re trying to attract.

2. Create Compelling Content

You can bet that Apple’s search engine will be smart enough to understand when content was created solely for content’s sake versus when it was made with value-added information included. If you’re posting the former, Apple’s search engine isn’t likely to give you the time of day because its goal will be to offer its users (remember, that’s your potential audience) information that solves problems and makes their lives easier.

When you create compelling content, not only will people actually want to read or view it, but the search engines are more likely to see you in a favorable light, as well, thereby putting you closer to that coveted Page 1 spot on the search engine results pages (SERPs).

3. Work with an SEO Agency

SEO for Apple’s search engine is still a new frontier, which means there’s a lot left to learn. You don’t want to make mistakes you didn’t even realize you were making by going rogue and trying to do this alone. Instead, find a reputable SEO agency known for producing high-quality content and turning out results.

Apple’s search engine will likely be fundamentally different from Google’s in how its bots crawl content. SEO agencies’ jobs are to keep their ears to the ground and listen for any changes or updates to Apple’s search engine so they can help you make the most of your efforts when it comes to this new platform.

Stay Tuned

This is just the beginning of conversations revolving around an Apple search engine. Stay tuned for updates and changes as the process evolves.