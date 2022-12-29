Share Your BLUETTI Story and Win Amazing Products

Portable energy brand BLUETTI is giving away BLUETTI Bucks and free solar generators, panels, coupons, and outdoor gear from December 15, 2022, through January 15, 2023.

Share Your Bluetti Life

Bluetti recently launched its ‘Share Your Story’ campaign, a promotion where Bluetti customers can share a short video of how their Bluetti product benefitted their lives.

James Ray, founder of Bluetti, explained that the campaign can make people inspire each other, thereby ‘unlocking more scenarios’ of how portable power stations can be used. You can join in by uploading a short YouTube video of your experiences with your Bluetti product(s).

Step 1. Upload a short YouTube video and add the hashtag #BLUETTIstory on the title.

Step 2. Send the YouTube video link to the official Bluetti website BLUETTIpower.com

Stories that highlight the use of Bluetti power backup are welcome. The winners will receive an email notification at the end of the promotion to let them know their rewards are waiting for them.

‘Share Your Story’ Bluetti Prizes

Among the prizes for the Bluetti ‘Share Your Story’ campaign include an EB3A, EB55, a USD100 cash, a coupon worth USD50, 3,000 Bluetti Bucks, and useful gear such as a Bluetti mini fridge, branded t-shirts, hoodies, and caps.

The company recently added a new ‘Lifestyle’ section as a way to engage with its audience. As an incentive, Bluetti now automatically adds Bluetti Bucks for every purchase of a product on its official website or through third-party platforms.

The Bluetti Bucks are good for 12 months and can be used to redeem Bluetti products, or to redeem gift cards and coupons. Customers can redeem their Bluetti Bucks directly at the Lifestyle section for these items:

Bluetti Mini Fridge. Worth 4,999 bucks, this small yet capable fridge can accommodate six 12-ounce beverages and has a movable shelf. It’s powered by an internal battery that can be charged via a car or wall outlet.

Bluetti Tableware Set. Worth 4,999 bucks, the whole set includes a frying pan, cooking pot, two cups, a lock, teapot, and cutlery. The pieces are made from aluminum and are highly durable.

Bluetti Handheld Vacuum. Worth 5,499 bucks, it’s a portable and powerful vacuum that can suck out crumbs and similar particles under car seats, between cushions, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Bluetti Camping Lantern. Worth 1,999 bucks, the camping lantern has three modes of brightness and comes with a carabiner. The outdoor gear is waterproof and rechargeable as well.

Bluetti Phone Tripod. Worth 2,499 bucks, this item is perfect for those who want to document their travels. A free-rotating mechanism allows both landscape and portrait mode, the tripod comes with a Bluetooth remote.

Bluetti Power Strip. Worth 1,999 bucks. Expand your power capabilities with this reliable power strip. It offers 3 USB ports and 3 grounded outlets for simultaneous charging alongside safety protection features.

Bluetti Multimeter. Worth 1,999 bucks, you can use it to test electricity quality and levels in your home.

The premiere power station brand also offers brand apparel and other gadgets on its website, https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/collections/BLUETTI-lifestyle make sure to check them out as well. Notable items include a Bluetti Hoodie, a cap, a t-shirt, and a key chain and stickers.

To see more information regarding the ‘Share Your Story’ campaign, visit the official page at https://www.BLUETTIpower.com/pages/share-your-story

About BLUETTI

Bluetti is passionate about its products and providing clean, renewable energy to consumers. The global brand is trusted by millions of people and has established a footprint in more than 70 countries worldwide.