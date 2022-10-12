Should You Prefer Buying Prebuilt Gaming PCs? Who are those for?

Your old gaming rig has been a companion for the last three years. But, now, it is struggling to keep up with the increasing demands of power and graphics-hungry gaming titles like Stray, COD Modern Warfare II, etc. Therefore, it is finally time to upgrade the old rig.

The first suggestion you will probably receive from everyone else on the internet is to assemble a computer from scratch. But why take the unnecessary hassle when you can buy a prebuilt gaming PC with iBUYPOWER’s RDY systems?

Well, it is true that building a gaming rig from level one will save a lot of money. Plus, it gives the buyer infinite freedom to customize the final product as they want. But what if you were told that companies like iBUYPOWER have many variations available at every price point? That’s definitely worth giving it a shot.

Buyers will find it surprising to have so many options at such competitive prices. Keep that thought of buying a prebuilt PC in mind because here are some other benefits for you –

All Prebuilt Gaming PCs are Over-Expensive: A Myth

Most buyers assume that buying components separately will save on labor costs. And then, while buying the parts, they choose to cut costs as much as possible. However, it is a fact that buying a decent gaming computer or building it is not cheap anymore. Gaming components, let alone graphics cards and processors cost hefty amounts.

So, price is indeed a deciding factor. Contrary to popular belief, recent trends show that prebuilt PCs are actually getting cheaper. But how is it possible?

Well, that is partly because the PC distributor buys hardware in bulk, which saves a lot of money. This means they charge customers fewer amounts. Moreover, if you buy during the sale periods, expect a further drop in the price. So, in the end, buyers can get decent specs at a price that is slightly low or the same as building the same PC.

The Hassle-free Way to Buy a Gaming PC

All gamers might not have sound technical knowledge. Therefore, even if you are an avid gamer, you might not understand things like why 8 GB DDR4 RAM is more powerful than 16 GB DDR3 RAM.

Besides that, building a PC requires having basic technical knowledge of which processor is compatible with which motherboard or why mini-ATX motherboards are not necessarily bad for gaming rigs.

These are some of the things why buying a prebuilt PC from a trusted online site is the better choice. Experts in these stores will guide you through the buying process with the least hassle.

Get Access to Additional Features

Many gaming PC distributors include computer features that must be purchased or installed separately. For example, if you build a PC, you’ll need to know how to operate the BIOS to install the OS. Some sellers also include essential software pre-included into the PC, which is definitely a good thing to have.

Final Words

Coming to an end, one can conclude that considering buying a prebuilt gaming PC is not a bad option at all. After all, when gamers can buy a prebuilt gaming PC with iBUYPOWER’s RDY systems, the hassles of assembling a computer from scratch seem to vanish. In fact, why not if there are different combos available at every budget range?