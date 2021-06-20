Software Apps That Help You Determine If You Need To Work Part-Time In Retirement

Many people who retire find they have too much time on their hands. Especially for those accustomed to working long hours, being home all day isn’t how they envisioned their retirement. Then, some retirees realize the money they saved for their “golden years” isn’t stretching as far as they thought it would.

These are both reasons why so many retired people take part-time jobs. Not only does it give them something to do, but it’s also a great way to generate a little extra income. However, before looking for work, retirees need to consider a few things.

Unfortunately, few people put enough money aside for retirement. Even knowing the importance of saving, they just didn’t follow through. This is a clear message for everyone who’s still working. Now, while you have the chance, start a retirement plan. If possible, you should put at least 10 percent of your earnings aside.

Those who didn’t do that now have to come up with a different retirement strategy. They can continue working, live solely off their Social Security benefits, or develop a budget to help downsize expenses. Surprisingly, a lot of people opt to keep working. That includes retirees who choose a part-time position, whether with their current employer or an entirely different company.

Part-Time Work and Social Security Benefits

For starters, anyone who claims these benefits before reaching full retirement age (between the ages of 66 and 67) is subject to an earnings limit. That means for every $2 earned over the yearly earnings limit, they lose $1 in monthly Social Security benefits. Last year, the government capped earnings at $18,240.

Fortunately, some things don’t count as part of limited earnings, such as annuities, interest, pensions, capital gains, and investment earnings. Also, for someone with self-employment status, the Social Security Administration looks at net earnings and nothing more.

Keep in mind that the reduction of benefits is only temporary. As soon as an individual reaches full retirement age, any earned wages no longer impact their Social Security benefits. At that time, a person’s benefits get recalculated. Typically, they’ll receive a larger check each month from that point on.

There are two ways to avoid having your Social Security benefits reduced. First, you can earn less than the limit. Second, you can wait until reaching full retirement age before claiming your benefits.

Part-Time Work and Taxes

This is another thing that retirees need to know about: Most sources of income get taxed. That includes earned income, Social Security, and retirement distributions. The only exception is distributions from a Roth IRA. Now, if someone decides to use taxable retirement distributions to supplement part-time wages, their income could either increase or decrease.

This is when it’s important to look closely at the numbers, based on two things. These include the planned distributions and the expected paycheck. That way, they can determine how much of a tax hit they would take, if any. To get into a lower tax bracket and, therefore, pay less in taxes, a person can secure part-time work but delay both Social Security and retirement distributions.

Part-Time Work and Medicare

Retirees also need to factor in how part-time work could impact their Medicare. People become eligible for Parts A and B of the Medicare plan at the age of 65.

Part A is insurance specifically meant for hospital expenses. It costs nothing as long as an individual paid Medicare taxes for a minimum of 10 years.

Part B is the paid portion of the Medicare plan. This is what covers outpatient care, doctor’s visits, preventative care services, and so on.

In some instances, an employer offers health benefits to someone who works part-time. In that case, the individual should discuss options with a company representative. Depending on the number of people in the company’s plan, Medicare coverage is optional or mandated. For instance, someone who works part-time for a business with fewer than 20 employees must have Medicare.

If you’re working part-time for a much larger organization as a retiree, you would have several options available. You can stay on your employer’s plan, move completely to Medicare, or rely on your employer’s plan as your main source of insurance while using Medicare as a backup.

For Medicare insurance, you need to apply three months before turning 65. However, for anyone who’s already applied to receive Social Security benefits, enrollment in Medicare is automatic.

Calculators and Software Apps That Can Help

There are a lot of retirement planning and financial planning software applications that consumers can use to help them figure out if they might need to work part-time in retirement. The most comprehensive is WealthTrace, which has all of the details and accuracy of more expensive advisor planning software, but is made for the do-it-yourself consumer. Using this planning application you can actually specify exactly how long you want to work part-time in retirement, the level of income, the growth rate, and the taxes you will pay. You can then run what-if scenarios to see what else you need to change in order to avoid working part-time at all.

For those looking for a quick calculator to get a handle on where they stand with retirement, Fidelity and Vanguard both offer calculators that are pretty solid, but not completely accurate. However, using calculators such as this can provide a good baseline retirement plan before you use more comprehensive software or go to a professional financial planner.