SOOMUS Review: Is This the Best Presentation Video Maker?

Big projects, Assignments, or any big task that involves presentation has to be presentable enough for other people. While your presentation data is outstanding, it is useless if your presentation does not look reasonable.

With the help of a recording PowerPoint presentation maker, you can make the best presentation video for your school or business company. With the help of a presentation video maker, you can remove the background behind you while adding the editing features to it, which makes the video look more acceptable.

This article will acknowledge how to record a presentation on PowerPoint with the SOOMUS video presentation maker.

SOOMUS – The Superlative Presentation Video Maker Available

SOOMUS is a supreme video maker tool that enables users to record PowerPoint presentation with audio and video. There are three main steps involved in creating a video presentation:

It includes brainstorming where we plan and outline what we want.

The second step comprises actual recording, whether verbal or non-verbal, and the third step includes editing the video to make it presentable.

The third step is where SOOMUS will help you through everything. It is a free education and business presentation video maker that helps in creating any presentation professionally. This presentation maker provides many templates on maximum topics, including subjects related to medical, digital, and computer fields.

SOOMUS enables you to make video with PowerPoint by importing it into the recording. This feature of video presentation maker makes your presentation more vivid as you can customize your presentations and make them more understandable for your students, colleagues, and clients.

The record presentation maker has a convenient and easy-to-use interface that does not require high-level technical knowledge. Making a video is just a matter of simple steps that you can achieve with a few clicks. , you can also connect SOOMUS with different third-party video-conferencing software like ZOOM, Skype, Discord, etc., to make your experience more satisfying.

Notable Features offered by SOOMUS

We have observed the introduction of the SOOMUS presentation video maker in the prior part. Here, we will dig into the notable features provided by the SOOMUS presentation maker.

Huge Number of Templates

SOOMUS enables you to select the relevant template from a wide range of templates that fit the best with your presentation topic. SOOMUS presentation recording software has template categories in different subjects like marketing, human resources, and medical. In this way, the application saves you from lengthy procedures, and you can choose the right template for your subject from SOOMUS.

Presentation Mode

SOOMUS provides four presentation odes that users can opt from. The presenter-only mode only displays the webcam footage of the host. The big overlay mode is the by-default mode, where the host screen covers a large area of footage, and other elements are on the right.

In small overlay mode, the footage is visible on a small screen, and Content only mode only displays the texts and elements of the screen.

Pointer

The Pointer feature of video presenter software is available on the lower section of the right pane, which turns blue when you enable it. It also allows you to change the color of the pointer from the menu. With the help of Pointer, you can point out the elements on screen easily while presenting on-screen and make your point more vivid.

Background

The background feature of SOOMUS video presentation software helps you virtually create a background during the presentation so that the webcam doesn’t capture unpresentable walls. There is a wide spectrum of available virtual backgrounds that you can choose in accordance with the line of work and presentation purpose.

Recording of the Course

SOOMUS comprises the recording feature that allows you to record the course you can share with people later. So, you can make online video lectures, presentations for a corporation, and educational purposes and record them to watch in the future.

How Does SOOMUS Help People in Their Daily Life?

SOOMUS doesn’t stay behind in offering workability in daily life. If you are an entrepreneur or a part of the educational sector, SOOMUS offers its services multifold. Its usability in the business and education sector is explained briefly below.

Business

SOOMUS has made business effortless for everyone on the team. It allows you to work more creatively and helps share content with the members. Additionally, it is effective to present your PowerPoint with your face side-by-side thus, enhancing attention.

You can also count on SOOMUS to deliver the updating knowledge with the team, such as sales glories, announcements, and policy updates. SOOMUS is there for marketing as well. The data analysis is displayed in reports effectively and visually.

Education

With the pandemic at hand, SOOMUS builds an interactive online classroom to empower the teaching experience. The PowerPoint can also be imported into the video to establish a human connection with the students. It has a well-known operation in helping students prepare for exams and explaining assignments to them in an effortless fashion.

Pricing Plans of SOOMUS

The monthly pricing package of SOOMUS has three options.

Basic Plan: It is free of cost and offers free templates and virtual backgrounds. You can import the PowerPoint of 50M, and the quality of 480p is available in the SOOMUS basic package.

Pro Plan: The Pro plan costs $7.0 per month and provides pro-level access to 100+ templates and 1000+ virtual backgrounds. You will get HD quality of 720p, live option, and presenter notes in the Pro plan. Beauty effects and filter effects are also achievable in the Pro package of SOOMUS.

Pro+ Plan: It costs about $12 per month to access all features of Pro+ plan of SOOMUS. You will get the commercial use rights and customized watermarks option in it. Moreover, SOOMUS branding is removed in the Pro+ level package. Moreover, you can also download the video in MP4 with beauty and filter effects to enhance your video look.

Advantages and Disadvantages of SOOMUS:

We have discussed the features and affordable pricing plans of SOOMUS while mentioning the details as well. Now, let’s discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the SOOMUS presentation video maker.

Advantages of SOOMUS

SOOMUS presentation video maker has the following merits:

SOOMUS has affordable pricing plans that come with many useful features at such a low price.

You can record the well-informed presentation and share it on third-party applications with your friends and family.

SOOMUS also provides the video conference feature where you and your long-distance colleagues and clients can connect and communicate on important business-related topics.

Disadvantages of SOOMUS

SOOMUS has little drawbacks as well. Here, we will list down its demerits:

Despite being included in basic features, SOOMUS does not offer filter and beauty effects in its basic plan.

SOOMUS is currently available for Windows users only, but its Mac application is in development which will ease the Mac users as well.

The Bottom Line

Free animation programs with recording software are so crucial in today’s life. The article has discussed the importance of having video presentation software. We have also observed the quality features of SOOMUS and its advantages and shortcomings. By using this presentation software, we all can make our professional and personal lives easier and more presentable.