Speculations and Leaks on the Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22

With the year 2022 approaching, many tech enthusiasts are anticipating Samsung’s new and upcoming flagship phone. As information is increasingly being leaked or revealed about the Samsung Galaxy S22, we are seeing mixed reactions, since it is a similar move as to what Apple usually does.

By this, I mean that it is extremely similar to the Galaxy S21, but let’s break down how and why, and also compare the two generations of phones. Will it be good enough to withstand use in everyday life and the corporate world?

One thing that may be compelling for future buyers are the rumors of the Galaxy S22 Ultra housing strong aspects from the Note line, which many people loved for its amazing specs.

There is also another phone that has been teasing the crowds, which is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Similar to Apple’s iPhone SE family, this phone will be a budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21. Still, it is rumored to have a 6.4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it can’t be that bad.

What we’re expecting

The Galaxy S21s, though maybe a bit overpriced for some, were still a pretty great upgrade from Samsung’s past phones,so naturally we are expecting even more from the Galaxy S22 lineup.

This means a camera upgrade or a refinement in camera performance, a new chipset (which is desperately needed still), a more refined design, and so on. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was bullied quite a lot for its bulky camera notch, though the same could be said for Apple’s overly thick bezels.

The Galaxy S22 is expected to be released around the beginning of February based on a renowned leaker. This is conveniently close to the Mobile World Congress time, so it can garner all the attention it can from the world.

The whole Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup was made less costly by $200 US, so we probably won’t be seeing prices going up. This also means if Samsung doesn’t change anything, the price for the Galaxy S22 will be $800, the Galaxy S22 Plus will cost $1000, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost $1200.

It has been rumored that the pricing of the Galaxy S22 lineup will increase, however. The rumor states that the prices of the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus will increase by $50, whereas the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will increase by $100 to $1300 total.

The price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra shouldn’t infuriate you though, since it is dubbed the successor to the Note series, which were given the same price. It is also rumored that the normal S22 and the S22 Plus won’t increase in price, only the Ultra will so fret not, since this would make a lot of sense.

As for hardware and software changes, let’s get into them now.

Camera

We should first discuss what will happen to the camera, will it be better than the previous one? The Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumored to have a 50-megapixel wide lens camera and main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and wide sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel optical telephoto, as well as a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto. Though these are similar if not the same to the previous model, the sensors will probably be better.

The small tweaks Samsung has supposedly made would make these new phones the best ones so far, though the difference between the S21 and S22 may be modest, so you could get away with having the current Ultra.

Processor

The processor that will be available for these new Samsungs in the United States has been close to confirmed since it will most likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This will mean a strong upgrade in performance.

As for European and other markets, these new phones are hoped and speculated to get Samsung’s own Exynos processors. Now before jumping to conclusions, since so far Exynos chips weren’t that mind-blowing, these new chips seem promising.

Samsung and AMD are collaborating for the future Exynos chips, so it is safe to say we can expect some good processors in the upcoming future.

Battery

The battery itself will be smaller than the previous generation’s, but that doesn’t necessarily mean less battery life, since the new chipset will be more efficient in using energy and the phone itself will be smaller for the basic model.

To give you exact numbers, the S22’s battery is speculated to be 3,700mAh, which is 300mAh less than the predecessor’s. The S22 Plus will have 4500mAh, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have 5000mAh, meaning the S21 FE will have a bigger battery than the Galaxy S22 base model.

Storage

We’re going to be seeing 8GB of RAM with up to 16GB and 256GB to 516GB of storage space.

Display

The upcoming phones will have slightly different proportions compared to what we’ve seen so far. Multiple leaker sources claim the Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch display, and the Plus will sport a 6.55 inch one, both of which show that the size of the phones has slightly decreased.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra on the other hand will have a 6.81-inch frame, reminiscent of the Note family. This phone will also be the only one for the S22 series to have an LTPO display, meaning the Ultra will be the only one out of the bunch to have variable refresh rates.

All phones will also have a 120Hz refresh rate, with the S22 and S22 Plus receiving FHD+ resolution and the Ultra getting QHD+, meaning it will run media on 1440p when it can.

Stylus

Yes, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will not only be stylus compatible, but it is even rumored to come with a slot for one, meaning the S-Pen will be included with the phone. If you’ve been wanting a successor to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, this may be your chance to upgrade.

Design and Colors

The design is similar to the S21 series, with all of the phones having a lesser notch from the camera (something we’ve all been yearning for), and the S22 Ultra being strongly inspired from the Note series with the camera cutouts showing without any framing.

The phones will have a new glossy and glass finish, with the Ultra having a metallic body.

As for the colors, one source claims there will be new colors compared to the Galaxy S21 line. They say the S22 and the Plus will come in black, white, rose gold, and green, whereas the Ultra will be available in black, white,

green and dark red, though nothing has been confirmed.

Overall we are all excited about the upcoming Samsung phones since they usually try to always bring something new to the table to keep buyers interested and also stay in touch with future job trends too.