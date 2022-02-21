Story saver for Instagram & story downloader will rock in 2022

If you are an Instagram user or do business on this social network, then you need to know more than just the Instagram app itself. There are special tools that will allow you to get much more of this site. However, few people know these tools, so this can become a competitive advantage, especially if you run a business on Instagram.

For example, in this article, we will talk about two useful tools allowing you to save instagram stories even when they disappear after 24 hours.

The Story Downloader is a one more tool that will allow you not only to view stories anonymously but also download them. It is an indispensable service to collect exclusive videos and photos from celebrities, bloggers, and other users who professionally produced content.

These materials may not be available to your target audience, especially if you follow private accounts, so your goal is to constantly monitor relevant content on the topic.

You can provide a service to your target audience by not producing content but simply collecting the most exciting unusual and attractive stories from other users! The main thing and the rules in this method – you must select exactly the users that could potentially be in the area of ​​​​interest of the audience. For example, if your product is a fitness course, you can pick up workouts and nutrition tips from other Instagram fitness coaches. It can also be indirect content that is not related to your product but can cause a lot of reactions from your audience. An example of this can be based on the socio-demographic characteristics of your customers. If the majority of your audience is people over 30, then you can make a selection of the most popular sneakers that were popular in their youth.

By doing this, you will collect a lot of reactions to stories. As you can see, for the content plan, you don’t have to film, but just find the actual pictures, videos, and other files from many other Instagram accounts. In essence, Instagram is a network that turns into a phenomenally huge cloud of content that often does not fall out of your audience’s field of vision – but can be interesting.

Therefore, your help in collecting important stories can be relevant and appreciated by your audience.

What is a Story Saver for instagram & how to use it?

You probably didn’t know a tool like this exists and thought that a story is deleted from the app in 24 hours.

In fact, each story is a separate media file that is stored on the server for some time. However, to keep users longer in the Instagram app, the access to stories is valid for 24 hours, so that you have a reason to open to the app every day and not miss friends’ updates.

But there is a tricky way to avoid constant monitoring – you can safely postpone the phone for seven days, the story will remain in the service’s memory.

Since the actions of such services require the memory on the server, this tool will be paid. However, this can be very handy if you are an Instagram account manager and constantly need stories from certain users. Or you run an Instagram news account where you also review the latest trends.

How this service works:

Select a few accounts that you want to monitor at the moment. There is no limit on monitoring a certain number. The more accounts you need, the higher the payment may be. You have to make sure that these Instagram accounts are public. That is, any Internet user can open these accounts.

You won’t be able to follow people whose profile is private. After you specify these accounts in the service, it will start downloading all story updates – in the literal sense, it’s a tool that saves stories for a long time.

After disappearing in the application, an archive will be available in your account on this service. From this archive, you can both view all the stories and download them – either each story one by one or the whole archive. This is also very convenient and will allow you to get a lot of diverse, exciting content that you don’t have to produce by yourself.

Story downloader tutorial

When you need more simplified features, for example, view stories anonymously once and download several stories, you can use downloaders. These tools allow you to view and download stories anonymously without registration and for free – up to three stories a day. If you want to receive content regularly, then make your choice in favor of the downloaders.

All in all, it's important to pick proven tools, the most popular moment is