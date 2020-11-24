Take Home the MacX Video Converter Pro and Get a Special Black Friday Bonus

When it comes to video conversion software there’s probably nothing better than the MacX Video Converter Pro. It makes creating videos so much easier than the competition. What’s more, MacX Video Converter is a recorder, compressor and downloader, which makes it the go-to platform for content creators and Mac users. The beauty of the software is that you can try MacX Video Converter Pro for free and see the robust editing capabilities for yourself.

MacX Video Converter Pro Black Friday Sale

Right now, the developers are holding a special ‘One Week Only’ Black Friday Sales, which sees the software go down to its lowest price ever! Buy MacX Video Converter Pro with best price of the year & get MacX MediaTrans for free (one week only).

That’s a low, low price of $25.95 for MacX Video Converter Pro and a bonus of $59.95 for the MacX MediaTrans. It’s a promo you should not miss!

MacX MediaTrans is the best way to transfer photo, video & music between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

MacX Video Converter Pro Features

MacX Video Converter Pro is an excellent video converter for Mac. Truth be told, it does more than convert videos- you get a wealth of features that include the following:

4K Video UHD Converter with 370+ Formats and Codecs

At its core, MacX Video Converter Pro is a 4K video converter. While 4K is stunning and there’s none like it in terms of clarity, 4K comes at a hefty cost, specifically storage space.

The software answers this with an ingenious solution- why not make it at a mobile-friendly format and reduce the digital footprint?

That said, MacX Video Converter Pro can turn any 4K video into MKV, MP4, FLV, 3GP, MOV, HEVC/H.265 and more. The resulting video file can then be moved to a device such as the iPod Touch, iPad, iPhone, Mac or Android for playback purposes.

Hardware Acceleration Technology

MacX Video Converter Pro is unmatched when it comes to processing speed.

It’s all thanks to its internal Intel QSV Hardware Acceleration technology, which churns out videos at a blistering pace. Furthermore, quality is largely unaffected and you can enjoy file fidelity on any video using the software.

It utilizes your unique hardware configuration, specifically hyper-threading and multi-core CPU technology to get ahead of the competition.

With that, it’s 10x faster than any conversion software in the market today. Users can get more done and achieve a faster completion rate when they choose the industry’s best video converter for Mac.

Customize Videos to Your Heart’s Content

It’s not just a conversion software. MacX Video Converter Pro contains a suite of tools so you can customize your video exactly to what you need.

For instance, you can add subtitles for text accompaniment, crop, merge to make a single file, cut out unwanted footage and trim out the unwanted chaff.

You can even change video parameters to get rid of annoyances, e.g., increase volume, frame rate, bit rate and whatnot. The end result should be a high quality video according to what you envisioned.

Download and Record With Absolute Ease

The plethora of features are not limited to just converting and editing videos- you can also use MacX Video Converter Pro to record and download videos of virtually any format.

The software covers 300+ video sites, including the most popular ones such as YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, Vevo, Vimeo and more. What’s impressive is that it utilizes a simple one-click tool to capture the video and download it straight to your computer.

MacX Video Converter Pro can also convert YouTube to MP3, YouTube to MP4 and others. It’s a very useful tool for when you need to store a video you like for offline viewing later.

Create Slideshow Videos with Background Music

The MacX Video Converter Pro can also create beautiful slideshows complete with background music. You can use it to show off your vacation photos to guests or visitors via a digital photo frame.

All things considered, MacX Video Converter Pro offers Level 3 hardware acceleration technology to process videos with zero loss of quality. Users can compress large 4K videos and retain up to 90% quality and edit the content before saving it as a file. Batch download is also allowed, adding to its conveniences. It’s the only Mac video conversion software you’ll ever need!

Get Your MacX Video Converter Pro Today!

Get the speediest video conversion software at a very attractive price point. The MacX Video Converter Pro Black Friday Sale is not to be missed!

For those who are on the fence, we’d recommend downloading the MacX Video Converter Pro free trial. This allows you to explore what the software can do and why it’s considered the best in its class.