Tech Trends and their Influence on Modern Education

The future of learning in our digitalized world lies in the hands of technology, as it sets various trends to continue to impact the world of education. Some people are being skeptical about implementing technologies, others fully support and try to add them into their classrooms, but the fact is solid: the world of education will never be the same. While reading this article, you’re probably wondering how technology evolves and integrates into the world of education. From 3D printing and AI to IoT technology and virtual reality, anything helps to simplify the teaching-learning process. Let’s take a look at them a bit closer.

Potential use of 3D printing

The use of 3D printing technology in education will transform the way we teach and learn. Students have unprecedented motivation to learn new skills and exercise their imaginations with the help of 3D technologies, robotics, and artificial intelligence – the most rapidly developing tech spheres these days.

Teachers can easily incorporate 3D technologies into their classrooms. For example, a physics teacher can ask students to build a working 3D model of a rocket or reaction engine. A geography teacher can ask students to design a region of the world in 3D to help them understand it better. The 3D printing process makes learning more engaging and solid, as it helps a lot with visual learning material. Besides, while working with 3D models, students develop spatial thinking and problem-solving skills that will help with writing their future CV and being hired for both tech and non-tech-related jobs after graduation.

Virtual reality as a new visual aid provider

VR is becoming an increasingly popular way to immerse students in educational experiences. It can help students explore the ocean, see the moon, and experience historical events, like the launch of the first space shuttle. Students can also explore anatomy by using virtual reality to see bones, muscles, and organs in their natural habitat, or learn how to properly mix and prepare chemicals without the risk of burns or spills. Students can share VR content with classmates and teachers and use it in their own presentations.

However, VR can’t address every aspect of education. It’s not yet mainstream and is still too expensive to implement, so the institutions tend to avoid trying it at all. Ultimately, however, VR has the potential to transform education and teaching. It’s just a matter of improving curriculum development to make it as effective as interactive 2D content.

AI technology: the duality of implementation

Artificial intelligence bots are being successfully used in eCommerce and entertainment nowadays, but what if we try to give them more educational purpose? To support the adoption of AI in education, UNESCO is developing a framework for national and international collaboration. Its objectives include promoting the use of AI in K12 education, providing a curated repository of resources on AI, and preparing master trainers and curriculum designers. Ultimately, these objectives aim to ensure that every individual can access the fruits of the technological revolution.

The use of AI technology in education has both positive and negative outcomes. A study in 2018 created an AI with a psychopath-like personality, highlighting the potential adverse effects of this technology. AI is only as good as the data it is fed, and educational data is notoriously poor in quality. Moreover, humans determine the input given to AI, and not everyone holds the same educational values as one. Thus, there is always the risk of introducing AI into the classroom, which has real-world implications.

Broader use of learning management systems

As the adoption of online learning becomes more common, the demand for learning management systems will increase. Online learning platforms are becoming increasingly popular in the post-pandemic world, as the globalization of the education industry and the popularity of digital content create a demand for more flexible and convenient online solutions.

In the past, learning management systems were primarily used for student records and the distribution of course materials. Today’s LMS systems incorporate other technologies to create a 360-degree view of students and their learning. They can be used to reach more students, which in turn leads to better learning outcomes and personalized experiences. Learners can easily access content and interact with educators on their own time, which will increase their chances of success in the long run, and even get assessed for their study performance.