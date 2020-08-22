Technological innovations that will be relevant in the education of the future

In just a decade technologies have altered our lives immeasurably. When Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007, even he didn’t expect the device to become such a huge technological milestone. Education is one of the areas that has been affected by technologies the most. While the developing countries still rely on chalk and blackboards, the world leaders such as the US and China are incorporating many new technologies into their educational systems. With overcrowded classrooms, overwhelmed teachers, and many kids in need of a personalized approach, some technologies give hope for a bright future of education.

Video is hardly a new technology, but up until now, it has been neglected by many educators. However, most of the current students have grown up watching videos every day, so it has become the most effective way they can consume information. Educational videos are a great way to accommodate the students’ decreasing attention spans and present information in a way that is more interactive than plain text. In the wake of a global pandemic, videos have become a lifesaver for educational institutions. High-quality video materials are crucial for distance learning, so we can expect a growing demand for educational video content in the nearest future. Besides, video lays at the core of the so-called “flipped classroom”, another teaching method that has lately been on the rise. Students watch video lectures at home before attending a class and then use in-class time for discussions and group projects.

Artificial intelligence has been a popular topic in many industries for several years now. AI is promised to offer some relief to educators and students alike. Administrative tasks such as grading papers are expected to be taken over by AI very soon. This way, teachers will be able to spend more time interacting with students and planning their lessons. Students, on the other hand, can be sure their work is graded in a fair and unbiased manner. Another way AI can help unburden the teachers is by answering the students' most common questions. Unlike teachers, artificial intelligence can give the students immediate feedback, which is reported to significantly increase the students' motivation for learning. Once again, with AI taking care of simple questions, teachers will have more time to dedicate to the students' complex individual problems. Chatbots that can grade the students' work and answer their questions can also help them remember the information they learned. There are many different emerging tools that use algorithms and repetition to help students memorize information. Lastly, traditional educational methods are designed to serve as many students as possible. As a result, students who learn at a faster or slower than average speed, may not feel comfortable in class. However, with digital educational platforms that let you go through the material at your own pace, students will be able to learn in a way that works best for them.