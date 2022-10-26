The 5 Best Video Editing Apps That Are Compatible With The Latest iPhone

iPhone video editing may sound like a challenge, but with the right tools, it’s actually much easier. There are a number of apps that claim to make your iPhone editing experience better, but only a few of them can handle the real work.

In order to help you out in making the right choice, we have compiled the list of 5 best video editing apps for iPhone that we think you would find useful. Keep in mind that the apps listed are ideal for people on the go and who are only editing light or small projects. For bulk editing, it is ideal to use a desktop or laptop and superior video editing software.

FilmoraGo

This app is one of the most popular video editing apps available for both iOS and Android devices. You can use FilmoraGo to create videos from photos or videos, as well as turn your video into an animated GIF. The app also has many other features like voiceovers and stickers, making it easy to create awesome videos without prior experience editing software programs. It even includes a color grading tool that lets you add effects like Mayfair or Sepia to make your video more interesting to watch.

Horizon

The best video editing app for iPhone is also one of the most powerful. Horizon offers numerous features, but its main attraction is that it’s compatible with both Mac and Windows, so that you can use it on either platform. It’s also a great option for professional video editors or those who need extensive editing capabilities.

Horizon supports a wide range of video formats and offers plenty of effects and transitions to help you create unique videos. One of my favorite features is its ability to add music from your iTunes library directly to your project, making it easy to create customized music videos without paying for the rights to use other artists’ songs.

If you don’t want to spend money on a paid app, this free option has all the basic tools you need to edit your videos. You’ll find all the basic features like trimming and cropping clips, adding filters and effects, and advanced options like adding multiple audio tracks and changing transitions between clips.

iMotion

iMotion is a video editing app that lets you create professional-looking videos without learning how to use a computer. It comes with over 100 different effects, so you can make your videos stand out. This makes it perfect for beginners who want to create great-looking videos without learning complicated software.

iMotion is compatible with all iPhones running iOS 11 or later, including the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. It requires iOS 8 or later to run properly, so ensure your device is up to date before downloading this app.

The iMotion interface is very simple and easy to use, making it perfect for beginners who want to create their videos without learning to use different software programs. The app comes with over 100 different effects that you can use with your videos, so you’ll always be able to find something that matches your needs perfectly.

You can also add music or sound effects to your video using iMotion’s built-in tools. This gives you total control over your video’s sounds and looks, allowing you to customize every aspect of your project until it’s perfect!

Splice

Splice is a video editing app that allows you to create videos with music. This app has been around for a few years and is one of the best for creating videos on your iPhone.

Splice offers a free version and a premium version called Splice Pro. The free version allows you to make up to three projects and save them for later use. You can also upgrade to the premium version if you want more features such as unlimited projects, access to all of the tracks and effects, unlimited downloads, and much more!

The interface of this app is very clean and simple so that anyone can use it without any problems. It also has an easy tutorial, so new users can learn how to use it immediately!

Quik for Mobile

It might be easy to dismiss Quik as a novelty app. After all, it’s designed to make video editing accessible to anyone, which means its tools are simple and intuitive. There’s no need for advanced skills or hours of practice — just point, click and swipe your way through the process.

But don’t let its simplicity fool you: Quik will give you professional results every time.

The best feature of this app is that it automatically analyzes your footage and then suggests which clips should be used together in your movie. You can select music from the built-in library or add your tunes with iTunes integration. And if you want to get even fancier, you can add effects like slow motion or zoom with a tap.

Takeaway: The iPhone is a great tool for shooting videos you can make into something truly stunning. While the default video player on your iPhone will let you playback and share your videos, it won’t allow you to edit them. That’s where video editing apps come in. The above are all easy to use, offer a range of features, and, most importantly, can run on your iPhone.