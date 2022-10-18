The 6 Best Accounting Software for Small Business In 2022

Small business accounting is one of those jobs that seems like it should be easy. After all, if you’re running a small business, it means you probably don’t have a ton of employees or resources to manage. But the truth is that keeping track of your company’s finances doesn’t have to be time-consuming and complicated. However, as with any job, things can get complicated fast. Small businesses often operate on a shoestring budget, especially when they first start out. And while you might not think accounting is expensive at first glance, when you take into account the software, training, and other costs involved, it can really add up quickly! That’s why we want to help you find the best accounting software for your particular needs. Here are our six top picks for 2022:

1. FreshBooks

First up is a favorite among small business owners: FreshBooks. When you first log into the software, you can easily see how long it would take you to manually process one of your company’s transactions. This is a great way to get a sense of how expensive your current accounting system is, and how much you stand to save by switching to a software solution. We love that FreshBooks has a ton of features for both small and large businesses, regardless of where you’re at in your company’s growth. You can log your expenses and send clients receipts, create estimates and track your hours, and even set up your own custom workflows and forms to track everything from who has what tasks and which clients are ahead of schedule on their projects.

2. Zoho Books

Next up is Zoho Books, which is another great option for small businesses. This software has a ton of features and functionality, such as automated reminders and a mobile app, so you can stay on top of all your accounting tasks no matter where you are. Zoho Books is also very easy to use. It has a clean, intuitive design and walks you through each process as you go. It integrates with a ton of other applications and services, so you can easily pull data and information into your accounting software. Zoho Books also offers great customer support, so if you ever get stuck, you can get help quickly.

3. Odoo

Odoo is another great option for small businesses looking for an accounting software. It offers a full suite of business applications, so you can manage everything from sales to inventory, and accounting. You can also integrate Odoo with other apps, so you can pull in data from various sources and make sure your accounting is up-to-date and accurate. Odoo can be used by companies of all sizes and industries, so it’s a great option for startups or established businesses. And when you sign up for Odoo, you get a ton of features and functions, as well as 24/7 customer support, for one low price. Odoo is also very easy to use, which means you can get up and running quickly and efficiently.

4. Patriot

Next up is Patriot, a cloud accounting software that offers some great functionality and features. Patriot is a good option for both small and large businesses, as you can use it to track all your finances, projects, and accounting tasks, as well as manage your employees (so you can see who has what tasks and what they’re working on). Patriot offers a great user experience and a clean design, so it’s easy to use no matter what your skill level is with accounting software. And because it’s a cloud-based solution, it’s easy to access wherever you are and from whichever device you prefer. Patriot also offers 24/7 customer support, so you can always get help if you get stuck.

5. Invoice2go

Lastly, we’ve got Invoice2go, which is a great accounting software for small businesses. This software has a clean, easy-to-use interface, plus you can get started quickly and easily, regardless of your skill level. Invoice2go also offers a wide range of features and functionality, so you can track all your company’s finances and get a full accounting of where your money is going. While this solution is very reasonably priced, it also offers a money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

6. 1-800 Accountant

And finally, we’ve got 1-800 accountant, which is a great option if you’re looking for an accounting software solution. 1-800 accountant offers a wide range of services, including accounting. This software is very easy to use, plus they offer free training and onboarding. 1-800 accountant is also very reasonably priced, which makes it a great option for small businesses. Whether you’re a startup or an established company, you can use 1-800 accountant to track your finances, manage your accounting tasks, and stay on top of your company’s money.