The 7 Best RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop Deals You Can Buy This Season

Being a gamer, you may have an idea what wonders a gaming laptop with high-end graphics card can do for your gaming sessions. A top-of-the-line GPU can seriously enhance your gaming experience to many folds by offering certain innovative features.

RTX 3080 is one of the market-leading graphics cards, at least for now. Equipped with a series of cutting-edge features such as DLSS, Ray Tracing, and NVIDIA G-Sync technology, this top-class GPU is well-designed to favour smooth game play.

7 Best RTX 3080 Laptops for 2022

To enable you to play your favourite games at their best, our experts have come up with some worthy gaming laptops suggestions. Loaded with the latest RTX 3080, these 7 bests gaming laptops are well-designed to offer you robust performance.

1. MSI Stealth GS66 – Top RTX-3080 Laptop

12 th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor

Gen. Intel Core i9 processor 32GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SSD

15.6-inches large screen

240Hz, QHD display

In the past few years, the display resolution has improved a lot. Starting with 60Hz displays, we now have access to 240Hz displays, even 360Hz displays are available. Same is the case with MSI Stealth GS66 gaming laptop. The 15.6” display of this RTX 3080 gaming laptop delivers screen refresh rates of 240Hz, ensuring a screen-tearing free experience while playing modern fast-paced games.

When the robust Intel Core i9 processor works with the state-of-the-art RTX3080 graphics card, you get an out-of-the-world gaming experience. The cherry on the cake is the extensive memory combination of 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD which are fast enough to quickly process the commands.

2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 – Value-packed Gaming Beast

12th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor

32GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SSD

16-inches huge screen

165Hz, WQHD display

ROG Zephyrus series of ASUS gaming laptops is world-famous, specifically for its avant-garde design which greatly favours the gamers. M16 is an excellent pick from the Zephyrus series, featuring a 16” huge narrow-bezel display. Running on the latest Windows 11, this RTX3080 gaming laptop offers 165Hz refresh rates to ensure seamless gaming sessions.

Of course, you can enjoy insanely rich graphics with the ray-tracing feature of the RTX30380 GPU of the laptop. Furthermore, the Intel Core i9, 12th Gen processor perfectly plays the modern high-intensity AAA titles.

3. MSI Vector GP76 – Best 360Hz Laptop

If you want to experience some of the high-end gaming features on a quite reasonable price tag, MSI Vector GP76 may prove to be an excellent pick for you. Featuring the speedy Intel Core i7, 12th Gen. processor, this RTX3080 laptop lets you seamlessly play resource-intensive games. While the DLSS mode of the RTX3080 graphic card gives games the boost without compromising the image quality.

One of the most distinguished features of the laptop is its ultra-rich 360Hz display, designed to avoid motion blur and make your action smoother.

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 – Prime 17” Gaming Laptop

10th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor

16GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SSD

17.3-inches big screen

120Hz, UHD display

The ASUS S17 is one of the premium gaming laptops and offers a plethora of distinct gaming features. The 17.3” ultra-high-definition display of the laptop offers 120Hz refresh rates, making you feel more responsive and speedier. On the other hand, you get spacious 16GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage space which can speedily load and store all your favourite games.

As you know modern heavy-duty games require a top-of-line CPU to deliver a smoother game play. So, realising this demand, ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 has been inculcated with the market-best Intel Core i7, 10th Generation processor.

5. MSI Raider GE66 – Leading 4K Gaming Laptop

11th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor

32GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SSD

15.6-inches big screen

120Hz, UHD 4K display

Being a pro-gamer if you want to have an RTX3080 gaming laptop with balanced premium features, then MSI Raider GE66 can be an excellent option for you. Its gamers-friendly features, especially 15.6” 4K display which presents a resolution of 3840 x 2160 can seriously improve the way you used to see games visuals.

While the presence of an elite processor – Intel Core i9 Laptop, 11th Generation, makes sure that you get nothing but exceptional and perfectly fast gaming sessions.

6. Medion Erazer Beast X30 – Superior RTX3080 Gaming Laptop

12th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor

16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD

17.3-inches screen

165Hz, QHD display

The Medion Erazer series is designed for the hardcore gamers who cherish to play latest intensive games on a laptop with the same aggressive looks. Following the legacy of its parent series, Medion Erazer Beast X30 offers certain market-leading features such as a hypnotic display, vast memory, and extensive ports availability.

The Intel Core i7, 12th Generation processor of the RTX3080 laptop is tailored to speedily load heavy-duty games by coordinating with the 16GB RAM of the machine. While the 165Hz immersive display of the laptop allows you to play fast-paced games with sharper graphics.

7. MSI Creator Z17 – Supreme Gaming Station

12th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor

32GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB SSD

17.3-inches screen

165Hz, QHD+ display

Loaded with several tempting features, MSI Creator Z17 is all ready to deliver you a graphics-intense gaming experience. The QHD+ display of this RTX3080 gaming laptop comes with touchscreen support to let you handle your gaming characters with much ease.

The commodious 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD ROM, both are aligned to provide you with faster storage and quicker re-access to your data. And if you are a graphics-freak, then the RGB backlit keyboard of the laptop will be a treat to your eyes.

The Bottom Line

The RTX3080 is one of the most advanced gaming GPUs of the current era, presenting certain games-centric features. All the RTX3080 gaming laptops featured in the list are hand-picked by our experts. For any further suggestions, you can browse the versatile RTX3080 laptops collection stocked by Laptop Outlet. The UK-leading technology ecommerce retailer offers market-best deals on gaming laptops from several leading brands including MSI, ASUS, MEDION etc.