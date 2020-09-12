The Best 5 To-do List Apps For Students That Help Keep Up

Students, like no one else, need to skillfully plan their time so that this precious resource is enough for both study and fun. They often have to draw up plans and to-do lists, and organizer applications will help them in this. Below, there is a list of the most effective to-do list apps for young minds.

5 High-rated To-do List Apps for Students

So, here are 5 to-do list apps for students that will help them effectively complete tasks on time:

Any.DO

Any.DO program is one of the most popular schedulers among Android and iOS users. The application has a convenient and simple interface and can be synchronized with multiple devices. To add tasks in the application, you can use voice dialing – this turns on predictive input, which allows you to select an entry from ready-made options.

Any.DO scheduler advantages:

text input with the ability to attach video files, images, or photos to it – a feature that is absent in most similar utilities;

easy addition of custom lists from the main menu;

convenient switching between modes;

work with different types of data, including to-do lists, purchases, etc.

The application works not only on smartphones but also in a browser on a PC. Integration with the operating system allows it to display messages directly in the status bar. Among other advantages, it is worth noting multi-user work, information protection using code, and geotagging. The basic version of the application is free, but the functionality of the useful source can be expanded using the paid version.

Remember the Milk

This program provides efficient planning with information stored in the cloud. The planner also has support for custom lists and tags, sync, and easy touch input.

Other noteworthy features include:

control of work processes using sorting and multi-user interaction;

moving all tasks by default to the inbox;

linking tasks with geo locations and contacts;

a reminder system that interacts with services, ranging from Evernote and Microsoft Outlook to Twitter.

One of the main advantages of the app is support for almost all popular operating systems: Android, iOS, BlackBerry OS, macOS, and Windows. Another important feature is receiving notifications about planned cases by mail, SMS, and instant messengers. The paid version also offers unlimited auto-sync and PUSH notifications.

Todoist

Todoist is packed with useful features to keep you on top of your tasks. With its help, you can keep statistics, make various lists, and synchronize several devices on which the scheduler is installed.

The list of app features includes:

adding tasks directly from the desktop of a mobile gadget – just use widgets for this;

setting up reminders;

writing comments and parenting tasks;

control of task execution in profile statistics.

The main advantages of the application are a number of color schemes available to the user, automatic movement of new tasks to the list of incoming tasks, convenient filters, and labels that allow you to sort tasks. Another important plus is support for more than 10 platforms and applications that Todoist integrates into – including macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Firefox, and Chrome browsers.

To-Do Reminder

The program can be called both a task scheduler and a reminder manager. The user does not need authorization, although you cannot synchronize multiple devices without an account. You will have to restore information manually from a memory card.

To-Do Reminder features include:

adding and viewing new tasks;

control of the history of assigned tasks;

supplementing information with audio files and text comments;

synchronization with other services – including Google Calendar and Facebook.

It is also a multiplatform application – there are versions for macOS, Windows, and Android. Quickly searching for a task by name and creating tasks with audio notifications make the program very convenient for those who often forget to look at the to-do list and miss something important. However, the free To Do Reminder program lacks support for cloud storage and synchronization with other gadgets, so this scheduler is not suitable for every user.

GTasks

GTasks Scheduler is easy to use and can sync with multiple devices using cloud services. To do this, the user will have to log in to the program through a Google account. Moreover, despite the fact that the application is released by Google, iOS owners can also use it.

The main features of the program:

synchronization with Google Calendar, from which you can import data;

work in local mode if all information is stored on the device;

stylish design and user-friendly interface;

voice input of tasks.

The advantages of the utility are the multiplatform and convenient display of information. Lists that a user adds to GTasks are easy to create, hide, and remove. When the paid version is connected, backup copying, change of design, and data locking with a key also become available.

All the apps mentioned have definite pros to use them; it’s only up to you which one will work best for you – make your choice!