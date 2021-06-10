The Best Apple Products to Watch Out for This 2021

Apple has been releasing products yearly without fail since 1976. It all began with the launch of the iconic Apple I, a computer designed and hand-built by one of the founders. Fast forward to today, and loyal Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike still religiously await the newest Apple products — whether it’s the latest iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, or MacBook.

Of course, this year is no different. That being said, here are some of the best Apple products you shouldn’t miss this year:

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 is expected to be similar to the AirPods Pro, except it has no Active Noise Cancellation, which means they will probably be sold at a lower price. It will have a shorter stem and relocated sensors/pressure ports compared to the Pro. It’s also possible that this model would have a semi in-ear design and replaceable silicone ear tips. Because the new AirPods are reportedly smaller too, the charging case may also have a more compact design.

Apple TV

The new version of the Apple TV will be paired with a redesigned Apple TV remote that is rumored to have a tracker feature, so you can easily find the remote if it ever gets lost in the house. It may come in two versions, each with a different processor: one with the A12 chip, and the other with the iPhone 12’s A14X chip. The latter is said to mark Apple’s move towards console-level games for Apple Arcade.

iPad Pro

The rumors regarding the new iPad Pro have revolved around a 12.9-inch screen, but there may also be an 11-inch model. Regardless of the screen size, the iPad Pro will have a new and improved mini-LED display that has OLED levels of colors and brightness, minus the potential problem of burn-in. The model might also get an M1 chip, which was developed for use in Macs, but will now give the iPad Pro a huge performance and efficiency boost.

Apple Glasses

Apple has shown an interest in augmented reality, and this year we might finally get more news about their AR Glasses. The glasses are rumored to have a dedicated display, built-in processor, and reality operating system (or rOS) based on the iOS. You will be able to use touch panels, voice activation, and even head gestures to input information, and the Glasses would also support applications. At present, Apple is using Gobi, an iOS 14 app, and QR codes to test augmented reality tech in their Glasses.

iMac

Despite Apple upgrading iMac’s display and components a few times, the design itself has looked almost unchanged since 2012. Now, the new iMac might come in multiple colors and either a 23-inch or a 24-inch model. Plus, it’s predicted to come with a near-bezel-less display with a removed or reduced bottom chin for a larger screen display. It would also have potential support for Face ID, and a new M1X chip that has a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU that would largely improve the iMac’s performance and efficiency.

MacBook Pro

For a while now, it has been rumored that Apple would be adopting mini-LED for their new line of MacBooks. Compared to the usual LCD, mini-LED means there is improved brightness and higher contrast panels. In recent years, manufacturers have tweaked PCB board thickness to better support transfer technology while remaining compact — and this is what makes the mini-LED possible. The MacBook Pro would still feature the touch bar that lets users open and manage tools and settings within macOS and 3rd party software.

Apple has quite a tight grip on the rumor mill, so it’s difficult to be sure of what they’re really planning. However, the element of surprise only makes everyone look forward to the final products even more.