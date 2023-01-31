The Best Apps to Help with Breathwork Training

Breathing exercises have been proven to reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and increase mindfulness and concentration. There are many apps available to help guide you through various breathing techniques, making it easier to incorporate into your daily routine. In this blog post, we will introduce five of the top breathing apps to help you achieve better physical and mental wellness. Any of these could help you learn about breathwork training , improve your skills, and even guide you to help others with this knowledge in the future should you wish to.

Insight Timer

Insight Timer is a free meditation and breathing app that offers a wide variety of guided meditations and breathing exercises. One of the standout features of Insight Timer is the large community of users, which provides support and accountability. You can join challenges, join a group, or connect with friends to track your progress.

Insight Timer also offers a range of free and paid courses that teach specific breathing techniques, including pranayama and mindfulness. You can choose from a variety of lengths and styles, so you can find a breathing exercise that works best for you.

Breathing Zone

Breathing Zone is an app that focuses on breathing exercises to help manage stress, anxiety, and sleep issues. It uses biofeedback technology to guide you through the breathing exercises, monitoring your breathing patterns and providing real-time feedback on your progress.

Breathing Zone also offers a range of exercises that cater to different needs, such as reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep, or increasing energy. You can choose from a variety of lengths and styles, so you can find a breathing exercise that works best for you.

Pranayama

Pranayama is a yoga-based breathing app that offers a range of breathing exercises to help you manage stress, anxiety, and sleep issues. It provides clear instructions and visual aids, so you can easily follow along with each exercise.

Pranayama also offers a range of free and paid courses that teach specific breathing techniques, such as alternate nostril breathing, breathing exercises for anxiety, and more. You can choose from a variety of lengths and styles, so you can find a breathing exercise that works best for you.

Breathe2Relax

Breathe2Relax is a free app designed by the U.S. Department of Defence to help military personnel manage stress. It offers a range of breathing exercises, including diaphragmatic breathing, square breathing, and more. The app provides clear instructions and visual aids, so you can easily follow along with each exercise.

Breathe2Relax also includes a “Stress Tracker” feature, which allows you to track your stress levels before and after each breathing exercise. This helps you see the impact of the breathing exercises on your stress levels and adjust accordingly.

Stop, Breathe & Think

Stop, Breathe & Think is a mindfulness and meditation app that offers a range of breathing exercises and guided meditations. It uses an emotion tracking feature, which allows you to check in with your emotions before each session. The app then recommends a specific breathing exercise or meditation based on your emotions.

Stop, Breathe & Think also offers a range of free and paid courses that teach specific breathing techniques, such as mindful breathing, breathing for sleep, and more. You can choose from a variety of lengths and styles, so you can find a breathing exercise that works best for you.

Conclusion