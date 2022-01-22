The Best File Manager App on iPhone and iPad – UPDF

If you use your iPhone or iPad to create and manage documents, you may have noticed that you need to download a separate app for different features. There just hasn’t been an app that can be used to manage all types of documents at once.

Well, now, there is a new complete solution that will allow you to manage all types of files directly on your iPhone or iPad. Among other functions, UPDF iOS app will allow you to scan documents to PDF, manage all types of files, edit, annotate, and sign PDF documents, and more.

A Full Introduction of UPDF – The Ultimate PDF Scanner and File Manager for iOS

UPDF mobile app is a document manager for iOS developed by a team of professionals at the Superace Software Technology Co., Ltd. Its greatest strength is the fact that it gives you a single solution for all types of documents, eliminating the need to download a separate app when creating and editing documents on your device.

To function at the optimal levels that it does, UPDF developers incorporated several features, designed to enable the simple and effective management of different types of documents. These features include the following:

UPDF is the most complete file manager in the market. You can use it to import, view, rename, move, copy, duplicate, delete, share, email, print, add to favorite, add tags, and more.

It is the best tool to create PDF documents or convert other files to PDF. You can use it to create a PDF document from scratch or convert a photo to a PDF.

It is also one of the best ways to edit PDF documents in various ways. For example, you can easily add text to any PDF document, use one of the numerous annotation tools to annotate the document, and even highlight text in the PDF document.

UPDF also allows you to add a handwritten signature to any PDF document.

It comes with a document scanner that allows you to scan any photo, note, document, whiteboard, business card, or receipt and create a PDF document from it. Once UPDF generates the PDF, you can then edit, rename, move or rotate it before sharing or saving it.

UPDF has a feature known as Security Space where you can add photos, videos, and documents and set a password to protect or hide them. Documents added to the Security Space will only be accessible using the designated password.

A Detailed Guide on How to Use UPDF App

The other advantage of choosing UPDF, a PDF Reader and File Manager App, over other document managers is the fact that it is very easy to use. Here’s how to use some of its most popular features:

How to Convert Photos to PDF on iPhone or iPad

You can convert a single photo or multiple photos to PDF. Here’s how it works:

Convert a Single Photo

Step 1: Import the Photo to UPDF and then tap on the three dots next to the photo. You can also long-press the file icon to select the photo.

Step 2: Choose “Convert to PDF” and a PDF copy will be generated instantly. It will have the same file name as the image but with a .pdf file extension.

Convert Multiple Photos to PDF

Step 1: Tap on the checkbox at the top-right corner and select the photos you want to convert to PDF. Tap on each photo to select it

Step 2: Tap on “More” at the bottom menu and choose “Convert to PDF”.

Step 3: All selected images will be converted to a PDF with the same filename as the original photo.

How to Scan to PDF

UPDF allows you to scan anything using the device’s camera and convert the scanned file to PDF. There are two ways to do it:

From the Photos App

Step 1: Tap on the “+” symbol at the bottom right and then select “Scan”.

Step 2: Tap on the Photos app icon on the screen and choose one or more images from the Photos or Album section to import into UPDF.

Step 3: Tap on the icon showing the number of active scans to save the image.

Step 4: You can then rotate, crop, add a filter, delete and add more images to the queue as desired before clicking on the “Download” icon at the top-right to add the files to UPDF.

By Taking the Photos

Step 1: Tap on the “+” icon at the bottom to access the Import menu.

Step 2: Tap on “Scan” and then use the device’s camera to take a photo of the document. For best results, you can tap on the “Auto-capture” at the top center before taking the photo. You should see a pink area on the screen with any recognizable objects identified automatically.

Step 3: Once you have your photo, you can crop, rotate, add a filter or add more scans to the queue. Then, click on the “Download” icon at the top-right corner to add the files to UPDF.

How to Add Text, Annotate, and Sign PDFs with UPDF

There are numerous ways that you can add text to a PDF document directly on your iOS device using UPDF. The following are a few of the most popular ones:

Add Text to PDF

Step 1: Open the PDF in UPDF. You can do that by simply tapping on it.

Step 2: Tap on the Pen tool at the top right of the screen.

Step 3: In the options that open, tap on the “+” icon and select “Text”.

Step 4: A text box will appear, double-tap on it to input text.

Step 5: When you’re done adding text, tap outside the text box and then move the box to the desired position on the document. You can also resize the box as desired.

Step 6: Finally, click “Done” to save the changes.

Annotate a PDF

Step 1: Tap on the PDF you want to annotate to open it in UPDF.

Step 2: Choose an annotation tool depending on the kind of annotation you’d like to make. You can choose a marker, highlighter, eraser, or even an outline tool and you can also choose to change the color and style of the pen.

Step 3: Annotate the document as desired. When you’re done, click “Done” to save the changes and close the file.

Sign a PDF

Step 1: To add a signature to the PDF document, tap on it to open it in UPDF.

Step 2: Then tap on the Pen tool in the top-right corner

Step 3: Tap on the “+” symbol and then choose “Signature”.

Step 4: Add a handwritten signature and then click “Done”.

Step 5: UPDF will then add the signature to the PDF file. You can move the signature to the desired location on the document or even resize it as needed by clicking on the blue border.

How to Protect Files with Security Space

Security Space is a location in UPDF that allows you to protect your documents or images using a passcode or Face ID. Documents added to the Security Space will be restricted, making it the best way to protect documents with sensitive information.

Adding files to the Security Space is very easy; just use these simple steps:

Step 1: Open UPDF and then tap on the UPDF logo on the top-left

Step 2: Tap on “Security Space” and then provide the device’s passcode or if you are using Face ID, complete the Face ID authentication.

Step 3: Tap on the “+” symbol at the bottom right of the Security Space screen.

Step 4: Choose one of the import options on the screen to add the files from the different locations on your device. The files added to this Security Space will only be accessible using the passcode or Face ID authentication.

The Vision and Product Blueprint of UPDF

UPDF developers will also continue to add features and solutions that are aimed at improving the various functions of the app. Some of the features that users can expect soon include:

Users will very soon be able to fully edit all aspects of any PDF document directly on their iOS devices.

Conversion of PDF to other document formats will also become available very soon.

Users will also be able to fill out PDF forms directly on iPhone or iPad.

Soon, UPDF will integrate with iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, allowing users to easily share PDFs and collaborate more easily.

Users should also very easily be able to set a password on any PDF document, restricting its access to only those with the password.

These and so many other new features will be introduced to the function of UPDF with the main aim of improving efficiency and making it the only tool you will ever need to manage your documents. Superace Software Technology Co., Ltd also aims to release the desktop version of UPDF for both Windows and Mac. The UPDF Converter for Windows and Mac is released in January 2022 and the UPDF Editor will be released in March 2022.