Fitness wearables have become big business in recent years and the trend looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

The global market was estimated to be worth around $45 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach almost $200bn by the time 2030 comes around.

As with most types of technology, the fitness wearables sector is awash with a vast array of products which vary in quality and cost.

To save you time and effort, we have scoured the internet to identify the best fitness wearables, starting with a brand most people will be familiar with.

Fitbit Luxe

If you are looking for a fitness wearable that will tell you about exercises that burn the most calories , the Fitbit Luxe will be right up your street.

The Fitbit Luxe boasts a stylish design, excellent health monitoring tools and is supported by one of the best fitness apps in the business.

The Luxe tracks everyday activity, sleep, respiration and workouts, while its heart rate monitoring function rivals many of the more costly running watches.

Data is presented on a super-sharp colour AMOLED display, while a stainless case and buckle coupled with a choice of wristbands makes it extremely comfortable to wear.

Oura Ring (Generation 3)

The third generation Oura Ring is one of the most innovative fitness wearables on the market, although some people may find it a little expensive.

The latest version came out in late 2021 and includes an optical sensor to monitor your heart rate that has been upgraded from before, tracks your pulse 24 hours a day, and allows you to see how it varies during the day.

The Oura Ring also contains multiple sensors to track your skin’s temperature, as well as a sleep tracking algorithm that has been improved to help you maximise your rest.

Available in a range of different colours, the Oura Ring offers a 360-degree view of your health based on your personal baseline, helping you balance activity and recovery better.

Huawei Band 3 Pro

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is one of the best fitness wearables you can buy if your budget is tight and it boasts an impressive specification given how much it costs.

It comes with GPS , making it ideal for outdoor activities, and it is also suitable for use in the pool thanks to its dedicated swimming mode and water-resistant design.

The colour display is on a par with more expensive models, making it really easy to check your data whenever and wherever you want.

The Band 3 Pro features a 0.95-inch 120 x 240 AMOLED screen, and the pixel density is high enough to display several statistics at once without losing clarity.

Amazfit Bip

We stay in the budget range for our next recommendation with the Amazfit Bip which bears plenty of design similarities to the Apple Watch.

It has loads of innovative features albeit those you see elsewhere as well, such as sleep tracking, heart-rate tracking, estimating your VO2 max reading as well as being able to distinguish between multiple sports for appropriate activity tracking.

One of the Amazfit Bip’s best features is its extended battery life, which goes for around a month for most users before needing a recharge.

While it is not quite as stylish as the Fitbit Luxe or Apple Watch, it would be churlish to find much to complain about on a product that has so many positives.

Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 5 boasts an impressive set of features without breaking the bank to help you monitor your health metrics.

Sleep tracking – ubiquitous in wearable fitness bands – features in the Honor Band 5 – and also gives you advice on how to improve your sleep.

Honor’s step tracker is extremely accurate, while it also includes specific workout modes for different activities. There is no GPS for outdoor workouts, but this is a minor niggle about what is otherwise an excellent fitness wearable.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is packed with many features you would expect to find on a much more expensive wearable device.

It monitors steps, heart rate and workouts, and also offers a pulse oximeter for tracking blood oxygen saturation along with all-day stress tracking.

The screen is larger than most other products in the sector, making it the ideal product for people who would rather not use a magnifying glass to see their data.

The OLED technology belies the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6’s price point, while the responsive interface makes for a pleasurable user experience.

Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch 8 is due to be released in September and will be packed with a vast array of exciting new features.

The display is expected to be five percent larger, while flat edges on the watch will give the perception that it is even bigger.

It will reportedly have a body temperature sensor, although this may be exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 8 model and not the SE edition.

A low power mode will help to extend the battery life, while the introduction of a rugged edition for extreme sports fans will broaden the product’s appeal.